Clement touted for Rangers exit as he's named 'option' for Europa League club alongside ex-Bayern + Barca star
Philippe Clement has been touted as a possible option for a Europa League club as a exit from Rangers is mooted.
The Belgian has had a stop-start beginning to the season at Ibrox, amid difficult circumstances. After CEO James Bisgrove’s exit, the club were forced to play home games in August at Hampden Park, while operating on a sell to buy basis in the transfer market.
They trail rivals Celtic by five points in the Premiership. Clement arrived at Rangers last year to replace manager Michael Beale, having previously had experience as gaffer with Club Brugge and Monaco. Now reports in Belgium are linking him with the vacant position at Anderlecht.
The Brussels club competing in the Europa League this season need a new manager after sacking Danish coach Brian Riemer last week, with Clement mentioned in the running alongside former Bayern Munich and Barcelona star Mark van Bommel. His last management gig was in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.
Having played and managed rivals Brugge, that could go against Clement - who signed a contract extension until 2028 with Rangers last month - in the eyes of Anderlecht fans. Ex-Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Belgium striker Nordin Jbari is behind one of his former clubs approaching Rangers for their manager and says he is a definite possibility.
He said: "Philippe Clement likes to play modern, attacking football. He would be a very interesting option, even though he used to play for and manage Club Brugge. There's obviously a financial aspect to it too because he's at Rangers and whether he would even consider a move to Anderlecht. But he's definitely an option for Anderlecht alongside van Bommel."
