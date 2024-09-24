Rangers manager Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

The Rangers manager has been tipped for a move back home.

Philippe Clement has been touted as a possible option for a Europa League club as a exit from Rangers is mooted.

The Belgian has had a stop-start beginning to the season at Ibrox, amid difficult circumstances. After CEO James Bisgrove’s exit, the club were forced to play home games in August at Hampden Park, while operating on a sell to buy basis in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They trail rivals Celtic by five points in the Premiership. Clement arrived at Rangers last year to replace manager Michael Beale, having previously had experience as gaffer with Club Brugge and Monaco. Now reports in Belgium are linking him with the vacant position at Anderlecht.

The Brussels club competing in the Europa League this season need a new manager after sacking Danish coach Brian Riemer last week, with Clement mentioned in the running alongside former Bayern Munich and Barcelona star Mark van Bommel. His last management gig was in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.

Having played and managed rivals Brugge, that could go against Clement - who signed a contract extension until 2028 with Rangers last month - in the eyes of Anderlecht fans. Ex-Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Belgium striker Nordin Jbari is behind one of his former clubs approaching Rangers for their manager and says he is a definite possibility.

He said: "Philippe Clement likes to play modern, attacking football. He would be a very interesting option, even though he used to play for and manage Club Brugge. There's obviously a financial aspect to it too because he's at Rangers and whether he would even consider a move to Anderlecht. But he's definitely an option for Anderlecht alongside van Bommel."