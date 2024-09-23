A Rangers title winner is amongst the many Celtic and Ibrox heroes pulling the boots back on. | Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic legends are set to battle it off one night in November this year.

A former Premier League marksman is set to pull on the Rangers shirt again - as Celtic join their rivals in a legends showdown.

Having turned out for West Ham, Tottenham, Sunderland and more in his career, Jermain Defoe found another support who adored him at Rangers. He helped the club win the title in 2021 after joining from Bournemouth and is fondly remembered by those at Ibrox.

The former Spurs striker is set to pull the boots back on one more time in the Scottish Masters Football tournament. A Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee Utd legends side will face off in a tournament on November 14th from Aberdeen's P&J Live arena.

Sportscene will broadcast the tournament of matches. Scottish Masters Football was formed in 2000 and 15 arenas have played home to the tournament over the last 11 years. In the Celtic corner, legends like Scott Brown and Stiliyan Petrov will be involved. Defoe will be joined by Barry Ferguson, Kris Boyd and others against the likes of Jonny Hayes, Eoin Jess, Craig Conway and John Rankin spread out across the other clubs.

Aberdeen: Russell Anderson, Eoin Jess, Joe Lewis, Derek Young, Jonny Hayes, Gavin Rae, Kevin McNaughton and Lee Miller.

Celtic: Stiliyan Petrov, Scott Brown, Charlie Mulgrew, Simon Donnelly, Gary Hooper, Darren O’Dea, Joe Ledley and Michael McGovern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United: Willo Flood, Mark Wilson, Craig Conway, Gary Kenneth, John Rankin, Jon Daly, Danny Swanson and Paul Gallacher.

Rangers: Barry Ferguson, Jermain Defoe, Kris Boyd, Lee McCulloch, Graham Dorrans, Pedro Mendes, Roy Carroll and Dean Shiels.