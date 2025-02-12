A former star turned agent has shared his verdict on the Rangers manager.

Philippe Clement has been told he is well and truly under the microscope at Rangers after a tumble in the Scottish Cup.

A 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park at Ibrox on Sunday has ramped up the noise surrounding the Ibrox gaffer’s future. Form domestically has been up and down this campaign and despite Europa League progress, their chances of winning a trophy on the home front is now slim at best.

Craig Moore has been weighing in the noise and admits it has hit meltdown levels. Hearts are the next opponent for Rangers in a huge Premiership clash this Sunday. Moore - the former Ibrox defender who now works as an agent - felt young midfielder Bailey Rice was one star hard done to in the game and that the reaction overall has been fierce.

What there’s no doubt about is Clement’s job is well under the cosh now. He told Go Radio: "I felt that Bailey Rice was hung out to dry. He hadn't done anything wrong in the game.

“I am sure he done exactly as expected in terms of his role. Screening the back four, getting on the ball when he could, playing the ball forward and keeping the ball within the team. There was a lack of energy throughout the whole team. For a young kid, it was an easy option to bring him off.

"There's been a complete meltdown really in terms of the response from the match. Was it a shock? Yeah, it was a big shock. Queen's Park are a Championship team so it is not so much the gap in terms of the divisions but it is a game that Rangers are at home and they should be doing more in the match to win the game and progress in a competition that was realistically a chance of winning silverware.

“For the team to go out in the way they did. It was really the last 5-10 minutes before they started to threaten and that urgency.

"The manager is under real, real pressure. There is no doubt about that. That is such a big loss. I was expecting - I guess in terms of 24-48 hours after to get some kind of information or news - but has been very, very quiet within. And it never stops either. Hearts away at the weekend is another huge match."