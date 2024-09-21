Vaclav Cerny (R) and Cameron Carter-Vickers in action during Celtic vs Rangers | SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers both feature in the world rankings.

The global power rankings have been updated and it’s Celtic who lead the way for Scotland by some distance - leaving Rangers in their wake.

Stats giants Opta have compiled a massive ranking system comprising of 13,000 clubs on a scale between zero and 100, with zero the worst in football and 100 the best. Their rankings are described as the following: “Our Power Rankings utilise a hierarchical Elo-based rating system to measure the strength of each team.

“The Elo rating system is a skill score that has been adapted to many sports since its creation for chess player ratings, including the official FIFA world rankings for both men and women. The Elo algorithm used here analyses match results from over 2,500,000 games since 1990 to assign a rating to each team that is comparable across leagues, countries, and continents.”

The most recent update on September 21st has shown where both Premiership clubs in Glasgow sit. It’s a prettier picture for Celtic who find themselves on the cusp of football’s top 50 by moving up 5 spots to 56th with a score of 85.4. Rangers, while moving up two places, are way off their rivals in 120th on 82 from 100.

It’s been a scintillating start to the season for the Hoops. They have a 100% record in the league and smashed Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava 5-1 midweek to get their Champions League campaign off to a perfect start.

At Rangers, it’s been a time of turbulence. After James Bisgrove left his role as CEO, they are now hunting both his and John Bennett’s replacement, with the latter stepping down from his chairman position due to health reasons. On the pitch has been rocky too, with Philippe Clement’s already trailing Celtic by five points.