Philippe Clement has been told a centre-back and a full-back are a must for Rangers before the transfer window shuts.

The Belgian has been working under a mantra of selling to get players in the door but he has one day left to make deals a reality. It remains to be seen who goes out and who comes in but former midfielder Derek Ferguson reckons two defensive additions must be made.

A bad injury record in central defence has him pining for a new man in the middle of the backline, while the lack of links to full-back options also has him concerned. He told Ibrox News: “You always want better in. It’s a worry that we’re not even looking at the full-backs.

“I know that Sterling can go and cover for Tavernier. Obviously Yilmaz is out and Jefte has come in there and done pretty well. When you’ve got a player that goes, talking about Davies away to Birmingham, I still think you’ve got to add in there.

“Because there’s Propper already picked up an injury. John Souttar has been pretty injury-prone over the last number of years. So it would make sense to get another in.

“But they’re all going to be loans, they’re not going to be able to go and buy. But that’s where you’re hoping the manager, with his contacts and what he knows about the game, it would make sense to get another centre-back in. But we need that all over the park. Any player that becomes available of good quality you get them in and you start to work with that.

“What is clear with Clement, he ain’t going to change his formation, he’s going to stick with a back four. I think there’s an opportunity at times to mix it up a bit, go to a three or a five at the back, and in doing so you need good defenders in. Davies going out, he struggled with the physicality up here. Yep, one goes out you certainly need to replace him.”