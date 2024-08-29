Philippe Clement. | Getty Images

Rangers have until the end of the transfer window to bring in more players

Rangers are going to be ‘busy’ on the transfer front between now and the end of the transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. They have the chance to bring in more players between now and the deadline on Friday, as well as getting rid of some individuals.

Journalist Romano has shared this recruitment update, as per a report by GiveMeSport: “I think it's going to be busy over there, to be honest, if in terms of names, we have to be bit patient. So I think it will be clear in the next hours. So we will see. But for sure, they they will be active, and I expect Rangers also to be absolutely in the market in the final days.”

Rangers have delved into the market so far to sign Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny, Jefte, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinton Nsiala so far this summer. They may not have stopped just there yet with Romano hinting more additions could be on the way.

A few have left this summer such as Sam Lammers, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Robby McCrorie, Ben Davies and Ryan Jack, among others, to free up space and funds in their ranks. It remains to be seen at this stage if more could follow out the exit door.

Clement has had this to say recently, as per The Scotsman: “I think the most important thing for every club is to get the right players in, to get the right quality. And everybody is in the club, I know, working really hard on that. Every moment that they're awake, same thing for me. It's busy weeks. You get a lot of players to look at from recruitment until late at night. Or until very, very late in the night. But that's our job to do also. So we want to get people in who can raise the quality, otherwise it's of no use. So everybody's working hard on that.

“If people leave, we need other people in, it is clear. Otherwise we're short in that position. At the end, I don't know which bids come in. I really don't know. Because I'm not interested in that. I'm busy with the squad, with the team. Also, to speak with recruitment about if they come with names, if we think as a staff, it's not only me. If we think as a staff, it can be assets for now, also for the future, because you have to make choices like that also.

“Like I said from the beginning, those were choices made with Clinton Nsiala, for example, who was out of contract in Milan. Or with a young player like Hamza [Igamane], coming in for the future. So you need to make that choice. There's no reason for me to know every bid that comes in for a player or for what amount, because I'm not at the end the one who makes the decisions about the money in the club. I can only know when it's clear.”

Rangers have picked up seven points from their first three fixtures. They won 6-0 at home to Ross County last time out so will be in confident mood ahead of their next game against Celtic.