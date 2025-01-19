Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers boss has made a strong statement amid some transfer movement.

Philippe Clement has urged Scottish football to embrace the idea of ‘B’ teams after handing youngsters minutes against Fraserburgh.

Mason Munn and Zak Lovelace started the 5-0 Scottish Cup win while Bailey Rice and Finlay Curtis came on. Rangers have turned attention to loaning some of their young talents out this month, with Robbie Fraser off to Livingston and Cole McKinnon at Ayr United.

Previously, Rangers have had a ‘B’ team in the Lowland League. Boss Clement has made a transfer confession in that the secondary team route is the ideal format for Rangers and not loans. He said after the win on his young crop: “They will keep on playing games like they've been doing the last couple of months also. Playing games, training with us and guys who deserve the chance to be with the first-team.

“And with other players, there have been several players who have gone on loan to get more playing time. Like Cole McKinnon who was already several years in the first-team squad or around it. Like Robbie Fraser also, that they can get every week, every minute. The guys who are still here are the guys who need this experience.

“Sometimes playing, in parts playing and training also, more with the first-team. So it's a little bit in between. I said that the ideal situation is that, like in a lot of countries, we spoke about that, Holland, Belgium, Spain, they have their second team playing in the second league or third league. That should be much better for Scottish football if that could happen.

“Another thing that was for me surprising when I heard that for the Scottish Cup, there's one spot less on the bench than last season. Otherwise, I would have had one young player more on the bench - I don't know why this rule is changed. I don't think it benefits the young players in Scottish football. Also, it's something to think about.

“But it's a better situation if you can let (young players) play every week and you have total control of the story with your own coach, manager there, your own team, performance team for all the physical work and everything.

“That's the ideal situation but it's not possible here so we need to find other solutions and then it becomes more of an individual story. What does every player need at this moment in time?”