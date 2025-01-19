Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how Rangers players rated in the Scottish Cup win over Highland League Fraserburgh.

Rangers won 5-0 against Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Ibrox.

It was a glamour tie on the TV for the Highland League visitors and Philippe Clement’s team knew they had to be professional and make sure a cup shock to end all cup shocks was nowhere near the cards. It also handed some fringe stars and youngsters a chance to shine.

Cyriel Dessers missed an open goal before nodding in the opener and James Tavernier hit the bar, as Rangers looked to get this one done as a competitive contest before half-time. Then as Jefte hit the post, a slack pass by debutant home keeper Mason Munn put Fraserburgh in a 2 vs 1 situation but the ball went painfully past the post in a huge away chance.

Clinton Nsiala’s deflected effort put this beyond any doubt and Dessers made his tally a double before the break, making it a hat-trick before the end alongside a Ross McCausland goal. Next up for the Light Blues is Manchester United in the Europa League. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at Ibrox.

GK - Mason Munn (5/10)

A day to remember as he made his debut. A spectator for the most part but an afternoon he won’t forget regardless, despite almost gifting the opponents a leveller.

RB - James Tavernier (6/10)

Rattled the woodwork with a wonderful effort. Not troubled in a defensive sense, put the man below him in this list in a spot of bother with a wayward pass.

CB - Robin Propper (7/10)

Not troubled all afternoon despite being put in some tough spots.

CB - Clinton Nsiala (7/10)

A great moment to score his first goal for the club and tidy on the ball

LB - Jefte (6/10)

Not a huge amount of impact going one way but certainly under no pressure in a defensive sense.

CM - Connor Barron (6/10)

A no frills performance. Kept things tidy and didn’t do anything too flashy.

CM - Mohamed Diomande (6/10)

Another who just went about his business and managed the game well without going up the gears.

CAM - Nedim Bajrami (5/10)

Quiet afternoon for the playmaker. Would have hoped for better against lower league opposition.

RW - Ross McCausland (7/10)

Created some chances for his side. A good runout for a player who’s starts have diminshed of late and topped off with a goal.

ST - Cyriel Dessers (8/10)

A brilliant goal midweek vs Aberdeen then a bizarre miss with an open net here just about sums up Dessers’ time in Glasgow. Then he scored twice and made an assist but found it difficult at times in battles against fifth tier defenders. Just so hard to figure out. Overall performance isn’t outstanding but does score goals.

LW - Zak Lovelace (5/10)

Major chance for the youngster who’s battled injuries in the last 18 months or so. Probably the quietest of the front three but good to get senior exposure.

Subs used: Ridvan Yilmaz, Finlay Curtis, Bailey Rice, Ianis Hagi, Leon King.