Rangers' Sam Lammers is set to return to the Eredivisie | SNS

Michael Beale brought him in during the last summer transfer window at Rangers.

Rangers are set to make a profit on Sam Lammers as the forward nears a return to Holland.

The Dutchman arrived last summer from Atalanta in Serie A but he struggled during six months at Ibrox, scoring twice with two assists in 31 outings. He was then loaned out to Utrecht where he impressed with 11 strikes in 20 matches.

Boss Philippe Clement has admitted to the need for selling before buying this summer, and Tuttomercato claim Rangers will sell Lammers on an offer of around £4.2m from FC Twente. He will then sign a three-year deal to make his Dutch return permanent.

That will see a profit of around £700k made on the £3.5m Rangers spent on him last summer. Ex-Ibrox star Derek Ferguson “feels sorry” for Clement after being left with the wreckage of a poor recruitment drive from predecessor Beale 12 months ago.

He told Ibrox News: “I feel sorry for Clement because he’s got a number of players who, for me, I think it’s clear to see they’re not going to figure in his plans. So that’s why Sam Lammers is with the B Team.

“He also took a few players with him [who won’t figure] away for the couple of games [in the Netherlands] and he’s just got to work with what he’s got. If you think back to last season when Michael Beale was in charge and the amount of money he had at his disposal, they players that he brought in that he thought were going to do the job.