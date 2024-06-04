Club urged to sign Rangers man this summer in 'dangerous' transfer claim

Rangers striker Sam Lammers

Rangers only signed the striker last summer but he has struggled to make an impact

Former FC Utrecht boss Rob Alflen believes they should try and bring back Rangers striker Sam Lammers for next season.

The Eredivisie side have recently swooped to land RKC Waalwijk forward David Min which may suggest they have moved on from the former Holland youth international.

Lammers, 27, linked up with Utrecht in January and went on to score 10 goals in 18 games in all competitions but is now due to return for pre-season with Rangers.

Alflen still thinks his ex-club needs him though and has said, as per RTV Utrecht: “Putting all your money on (David) Min as number 9 can also be dangerous for a club like FC Utrecht.

“In any case, you don’t know whether he will immediately compete at the level.

“But you also don’t know how he will deal with the pressure of a club like FC Utrecht.

“So it is very nice if he can first see how Lammers is doing and develop from there, so to speak.”

Utrecht Sports Director Jordy Zuidam said in May: "It's clear Sam is above our salary cap. But we reached an agreement with Rangers that was acceptable to us. Now we have to find a way with Sam and his club to keep him.

"We are fully committed to signing Sam permanently. He is a very important member of our team. We did everything we could to bring him here on loan and we will do everything possible to bring him here on a permanent deal.

"We have spoken to him several times and he is really a boy who is obsessed with football. He has said that he wants to finish the season, but is definitely considering it. We will look for all possibilities to keep him. I hope that is enough."

Rangers have a decision to make regarding Lammers’ situation. He provides competition and depth up top but only scored two goals in 31 games before his temporary winter departure.

The attacker played for Willem II as a youngster before rising up through the youth ranks at PSV.

He has since travelled all around Europe with spells at Heerenveen, Atalanta, Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria so could do with laying down some roots.

Lammers rocked up in Scotland 12 months ago and was signed for Rangers by their former manager Michael Beale to bolster their options up top.

He is under contract at Ibrox until 2027 so they are under no pressure just yet to get rid of him.

The 6ft 3inc man could still have a future ahead of him with the Gers but it depends whether Philippe Clement sees him as part of his plans.

Utrecht would no doubt like him back in some capacity but finances may prove to be a sticking point there, especially following the recent arrival of Min in his position.