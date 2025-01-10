Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dundee had a first-half penalty claim waved away moments before Rangers equalised through Vaclav Cerny at Dens Park

Tony Docherty felt his Dundee side should have been awarded a first-half penalty in the build-up to Rangers equaliser at Dens Park as he praised his team’s performance in the 1-1 draw on Thursday night.

The Dark Blues boss was left aggrieved that Vaclav Cerny’s leveller was allowed to stand after his men were denied a spot-kick at the opposite end of the pitch moments earlier.

Burnley loanee Oluwaseun Adeuwmi had fired the hosts into an early lead before Gers defender Clinton Nsiala tangled with Simon Murray in the penalty area and appeared to catch the Dees striker on the foot, resulting in the latter hitting the deck before the visitors raced upfield to equalise.

Dundee were worthy of their point. | SNS Group

A baffled Docherty claimed in his post-match interview: “I think it was a penalty, the defender was really clumsy going in on Simon Murray. At the time I thought it was really, really clumsy - the fourth official told me they were checking it.

"I was surprised, I thought it was a penalty and I thought they should have taken a bit more time over it. We lost our concentration a bit after that for the Rangers goal, but it was an outstanding performance from my team.”

Analysing the incident on Sky Sports at half-time, ex-Rangers hitman Kris Boyd admitted: “There’s no doubt Tony Doc won’t be happy with this. I can see it being given. I think both players eyes are fixed on the ball and when they come together. There’s no doubt he (Nsiala) stands on his foot. It would’ve fell into the soft category again, but I would say we’ve seen them given.

“Take nothing away from Rangers. As soon as it happened, they’re on the front foot. It’s a great kick out from Liam Kelly which sets Hagi on his way. What a first touch that is and then Igamane gets a bit of luck, but the nutmeg is quality and when it reaches Cerny you just know it’s going in the back of the net because he’s shown that already this season. It’s s tidy enough finish to get them back in it.”

Fellow pundit and Celtic hero Chris Sutton offered his verdict, adding: “It’s not a penalty, it’s a coming together. These things happen all the time. I think that would’ve been ridiculously harsh.”