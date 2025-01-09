Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers produced another dismal away performance as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee at Dens Park

Rangers appalling away form continued with a laboured 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw against Dundee that left manager Philippe Clement on the receiving end of supporters anger.

The Ibrox side came into their latest league match with just three wins in 10 matches on their travels, which had all-but extinguished their title hopes and they fell behind after just six minutes at Dens Park when midfielder Oluwaseun Adewumi pounced on some questionable defending to fire home.

Gers winger Vaclav Cerny levelled after 34 minutes on a bitterly cold night in Tayside but Clement’s men never looked likely of bagging a late winner, despite Mohamed Diomande’s swerving shot crashing off the post.

The result left them 15 points behind leaders Celtic in what can barely be called a title race now. I watched this match from the press box at the ScotFoam Stadium. Here are three things I spotted...

Another ropey showing

Rangers looked off the pace early doors and were punished for some truly woeful defending by Adewumi’s terrific finish. They huffed and puffed before Cerny did eventually manage to pull the visitors level with their first effort on target but it was hardly deserved.

The visitors went through the motions after the break, albeit Mohamed Diomande struck the woodwork as they searched for a late winner. But this performance was nowhere near good enough and did little to appease an already disgruntled travelling support.

Nisala fails to convince

Such is Rangers defensive problems at the minute with five sidelined due to injury, the 20-year-old French centre-back was handed a surprise first senior start in Tayside. A former AC Milan youth star, Nsiala is clearly viewed as a top prospect for the future considering he has only played for the club’s reserve team since arriving in the summer.

He got off to a nervy start here, mistiming an early clearance that led to Dundee’s opener. He was fortunate not to concede a first-half penalty, but improved gradually after the interval. It remains to be seen if the youngster will be handed more opportunities to impress as the season goes on.

Supporters vent anger

Thursday’s have often been nights to savour in the Europa League, but this result was every bit as grim. There were some extremely audible X-rated chants aimed towards manager Philippe Clement after the full-time whistle from large sections of the Rangers faithful. And no wonder.

Let down once again by his players, the Belgian now finds himself in increasingly hot water as uncertainty over his position reaches an all-time high. No wonder furious fans vented their anger towards their team after yet another rotten away display.