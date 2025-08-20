Here’s how the Belgian media reacted to an awful night in the Champions League for Rangers.

Rangers have been left licking their Champions League wounds after a 3-1 play-off first leg defeat against Club Brugge.

The Belgian side were always likely to be a stern test for Russell Martin’s new side, already under fire amid poor performances in his opening matches, but the errors were self inflicted. A mix up between Jack Butland and Nasser Djiga allowed Romeo Vermant to net inside three minutes and by the time the clock struck 21, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele had made it three. Danilo’s goal after half time gives Rangers some hope ahead of a daunting second leg.

While performance levels lifted in the second 45, the opening half has caused plenty of cause for Rangers concern. Here’s how the Belgian media reacted to a dramatic night at Ibrox.

Le Soir

“Twenty minutes of madness were enough for Bruges to take the measure of Rangers, who were too nervous on their home turf. Romeo Vermant, then Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele gave the Blauw en Zwart a comfortable lead, before Danilo Peireira reduced the deficit after the break. Bruges won in Scotland but will have to deliver a serious home encounter to definitively bury their qualification, against Rangers who showed they had resources in the second half.

Nieuwsblad

“Club Brugge is already counting its chickens before they hatch. Literally. The 40 million that will surely be collected through the Champions League's league phase can be added to the bank. It would have to be incredibly lopsided in the second leg for this blue-and-black team to slip away. Nobody believes that.

“Thank you very much, Rangers . Right? It was the Glasgow giants themselves who rolled out the red carpet for Club. The clock hadn't even read three minutes when Tzolis kicked the ball forward. Djiga, the defender Anderlecht and AA Gent had longed for in the past, was counting on goalkeeper Jack Butland. The keeper was counting on Djiga. A communication blunder, which Vermant capitalised on. He did follow up and curled the ball over the flailing Butland into the empty net: 0-1.

“Four minutes later, it was bingo again, from a corner by Tzolis. The way Spileers was left completely alone is a testament to amateur-level defending. The 20-year-old defender only had to put his foot to the ball: 0-2. Swearing, whistling, banging on the benches: no, there was no sign of the witches' cauldron that can be Ibrox. Things rattled so loudly at Rangers that the Scottish supporters were already taking aim at their own team. And the swearing in Glasgow only grew louder. While Rangers do have to work hard this weekend, the blue-blacks have a week to prepare for the second leg. This can't go wrong.”

RTL

“Bruges continued their Champions League campaign with a play-off against Rangers in Glasgow. After a high-flying performance, the Bruges side won 1-3. On the Rangers pitch, Bruges had one intention: to build up a sufficient advantage to play the return leg with confidence next week. And it's safe to say they wasted no time.

“It took Vermant just three minutes to open the scoring, capitalizing on a major communication error between Butland and Djiga. His little lob kicked off the Blauw & Zwart's match. To add insult to injury, Spileers took advantage of a marking error to make it 0-2 in the 7th minute, thanks to a good corner. Before the match descended into madness, with a 0-3 score in the 19th minute. And what a goal: Brandon Mechele sent a powerful shot from distance into the side netting. Despite hitting the post from the free-kick, the Scots were unable to react and went into the dressing room with a huge deficit to make up.

Sporza

“Club Brugge is a significant step closer to the Champions League. A blistering start, with three goals in 20 minutes, gave the blue-blacks Glasgow Rangers a run for their money. A much more challenging second half saw the Scots narrow their lead and even give Club Brugge a moment to shudder. However, with a two-goal bonus, this can't be missed next week. Even in their wildest dreams, they would not have dared to predict this scenario at Club Brugge.

“After just 20 minutes of the first leg, the blue-blacks were practically guaranteed a Champions League spot. A combination of Rangers' incompetence and an unprecedented hunger at Club Brugge. The home team had only themselves to blame for the first two goals conceded in just seven minutes.