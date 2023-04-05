The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic manager comments as the two clubs prepare to meet at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

All roads lead to Celtic Park this Saturday where it’s as good as ‘all or nothing’ for Rangers in the title race where they can cut the gap to six points or their rivals could extend it to 12 points.

It’s easily the biggest game of the season so far for both and it’s sure to be a cracking instalment in the fierce rivalry between the two Glasgow clubs. Meanwhile, there is also plenty going on behind the scenes including fresh transfer news on one Rangers star who looks set to leave Ibrox this summer and Ange Postecoglou’s latest comments as the Celtic boss is once again linke with a job down south. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Wednesday, April 5:

Crystal Palace ‘ready to make an offer’ for Rangers star

According to TeamTALK, Crystal Palace are ready to make an offer for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer. However, the report also claims that the Eagles are far from the only English Premier League side interested in the Colombian and claims that Aston Villa and Everton are ‘waiting in the wings’ to make approaches of their own.

Morelos had previously been linked with Spanish side Sevilla in recent weeks but a move south of the border could be tempting for the 26-year old. It’s not just Premier League clubs that are said to be keen on the forward though with EFL Championship sides Burnley, who are on track for automatic promotion back to the top flight this season, along with Middlesbrough credited with having interest.

Celtic boss to ‘reject any approach’ to replaced predecessor at Leicester City

Ange Postecoglou is set to reject any approach from Leicester City as they search for a quick appointment to fill the void left by Brendan Rodgers, reports The Scotsman. The Foxes parted company with the treble winning former Hoops head coach last weekend and are now looking to recruit his successor.

