The Leeds United forward is said to be attracting the interest of Rangers this January transfer window.

Rangers have been told that one of their rumoured transfer targets is a candidate to leave Leeds United this summer.

Joe Gelhardt has been linked with moving to Ibrox heading into the January window. Cyriel Dessers has been rumoured to have interest going the other way, leaving Hamza Igamane and Danilo as senior options for boss Philippe Clement to work with.

Gelhardt has played at Premier League level with Leeds United but has found opportunities limited under current gaffer Daniel Farke. Ahead of their FA Cup tie with Harrogate Town, the manager has admitted an exit could be on the cards.

He said: “I won't do any name-dropping . Joffy (Gelhardt) is a candidate (to leave) as he hasn't played that much, but who goes out? We will make some decisions that are beneficial for us in the coming weeks.

“You can maybe expect one or two younger players to go out on loan, that makes sense and we'll make a decision in the coming days. I have an open relationship with him (Gelhardt) and have made it clear I rate him. It's tough on him as he is a top character with his qualities; it is just a competition thing.

“I have preferred to stick with Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph. It is tough for him as he works his socks off in every training session. He knows I trust him. His behaviour is unbelievable.

"Younger players (could leave) for their development if it makes sense to send them out on loan. We will assess the rehab of Patrick (Bamford) and how that progresses, but overall, we are in a very good position, and I expect a very quiet January. We have (Joel) Piroe, Joseph (Gelhardt), young prospects and (Wilfried) Gnonto could play striker. We are not in panic mode."