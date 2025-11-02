The Rangers boss refused to get involved in referee-blaming chit-chat in his post-match press conference.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers lost 3-1 to Celtic in their Premier Sports semi final clash at Hampden, in a match where they spent nearly 90 minutes a man down.

Celtic started the match the better side and were rewarded for their early pressure through a Johnny Kenny header. In a game-defining moment, Thelo Aasgaard was then sent off when he caught Anthony Ralston on the thigh. Despite being down to 10 men, Rohl’s men came to life in the second half and equalised through a James Tavernier penalty to take the match to extra time. During which, as tiredness began to take its toll on Rangers, Callum McGregor scored a 25-yard screamer to regain the lead, before substitute Callum Osmand ensured the victory with a late finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first Old Firm game as Rangers boss, Danny Rohl certainly got a taster, and more for the fixture after 120 minutes of high drama, refereeing controversy and some feisty incidents, however the Rangers boss was fully focussed on the performance of his team rather than that of Nick Walsh’s. He was also happy with his side’s second half performance when they were a man down.

‘The focus really is on ourselves’

The Aasgaard red card was a huge moment in the game as the Norwegian didn’t appear to have malicious intent on his foul on Ralston, however what Rangers fans will feel most aggrieved about was that just minutes later Celtic defender, Auston Trusty, caught Jack Butland in the head but only received a yellow.

Despite this, the Rangers boss believes his team have no one else to blame but themselves after Hampden heartache. He said: “I didn't watch the red card now back, but I think it's the ref, it's not my part to speak about this. I said this before the game that my focus is always on myself.

“I don't speak about the manager or the other team or the refs, my focus is really on ourselves. I saw a team who made huge steps forward in the last seven or eight days, but of course we have other parts we have to improve, and this is my job during the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl impressed with Rangers’ second half bravery and resilience

Rohl said: “at first there is disappointment in the dressing room, you feel it. I think this is, with 10 men in the game, a good signal that my team are disappointed. I think after the red card we were very much on the front foot and we were brave.

“We put one more offensive player in and changed the shape to 4-3-2, with two guys up front to put pressure on the ball. I saw the last line and thought if we attacked them in the space behind we would get chances, then we got the equaliser which was fully deserved.

“Of course the opponent will have some chances, but all in all what we put into it, how brave we are and how we run, our resilience was outstanding for me, but of course at the end it's the result that matter, we are disappointed, we are out of the cup.”