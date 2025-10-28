Danny Rohl is in the process of assembling his Rangers coaching team | Getty Images/ Canva

Danny Rohl is beginning to assemble his coaching team at Ibrox after replacing Russell Martin

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a Europa League defeat to Brann in Norway, Rangers kickstarted the Danny Rohl era with a much-needed home win against Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

It remarkably was the club’s first home league victory of the campaign. Something which predecessor Russell Martin didn’t manage once in the league throughout his ill-fated tenure at Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are up to fifth in the table as a result of their triumph, but know they have a long way to go if they are going to have any hopes of sneaking back into the title race.

Danny Rohl plans to bring in a former Rangers hero to help salvage the club’s season

Danny Rohl’s arrival signals a fresh start for both the Rangers players, who are fighting to impress the new manager, and the coaching team.

It’s believed the former Sheffield Wednesday boss wants to bring in at least one senior coach with expertise and knowledge of the Glasgow club, and according to Record Sport , the two main contenders are Steven Davis and Neil McCann at this stage.

Davis played for Rangers between 2008 and 2012 after joining on loan from Fulham. He was a part of the three-title winning squads and five cup-winning teams while also reaching a UEFA Cup final in his first stint. He returned in 2019 and played until retirement in 2022 - winning one further league title and a cup - making him one of the last remaining players from the previous title triumph.He’s considered an option, having taken interim charge of the club for two matches after Michael Beale’s exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Neil McCann, a legendary winger for the football club, is also under consideration. He admitted recently he loved his time as assistan t under Barry Ferguson towards the end of last season, and was heavily linked with the post when Kevin Muscat was considered favourite to be next manager.

Former Ibrox captain Lee Wallace, who is now at Hearts, has also been recommended to Rohl by his former Sheffield Wednesday player Josh Windass.

Rohl is thought to be open to a number of different options at this point and has not yet ruled anything out. He is currently taking a few days to look at his options, consider all the candidates, where they fit into his backroom team and if they are available.

What Danny Rohl has said about assembling a coaching team

Danny Rohl feels it’s important to have someone with a background and knowledge of Rangers football club in his coaching team as he learns the ropes of Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in a previous press conference: “I will try to bring a former Rangers player with a good background here as well because for me it’s important to take this advantage from a guy who knows Rangers, who knows the league, why should I not use this? This would be a perfect set up for me.

“I have three or four candidates in mind. I collect the information, I think it’s also important to have the right person to your coaching team but I think at the end we will make a good decision.”

Rohl has so far appointed Sascha Lense and Matthias Kaltenbach. Lense will be men's first-team performance manager, while Kaltenbach, 10 years his junior, is assistant coach. Both held the same position during their time at Sheffield Wednesday before Rohl’s decision to quit the Hillsborough outfit.

They were both present for the first training session last Wednesday and are expected to play an important role in the team’s mission to climb the Premiership table.