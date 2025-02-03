Everton have been linked with a transfer move for the Rangers star.

David Moyes admits he craves a specific position on Deadline Day - the exact one a Rangers star the Everton boss has been linked with plays.

The experienced gaffer has come into Goodison Park with the objective of keeping the Toffees up in the Premier League. A number of players have been linked with moves to Merseyside and one of them is currently ripping it up for Rangers under Philippe Clement.

Hamza Igamane arrived last summer from AS FAR in his native Morocco and has netted 13 times. He has made himself the number one striker and reports have linked Everton, Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham.

Some claims have even gone as far to claim Moyes’ side could ramp up their interest after an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Whether Igamane is the man in their sights remains to be seen but the manager says that Everton are after a striker. Moyes said: "If I said to you, name who you think would be suitable, I would probably guarantee that we've already gone through that.

"There's either a reason we can't get him - too expensive, not for sale - it would be something. It's sometimes quite an easy question to put out. Everybody would say it, they'd say, no, it's not easy. There's probably three or four teams in the Premier League chasing centre-forwards.

"Trying to get one has not been easy. By the way, I'm trying everything we can to add to the squad before the deadline. It's OK to win a few games, you only need to lose a couple and you can find yourself struggling."

Igamane has already addressed speculation around him. He said last week to Onze Mondial: “I would like to thank my agents for the professional work they have done, firstly by choosing the team that would be my first professional destination outside Morocco. And by accompanying me in a way that made it easy for me to integrate.

“Here, it is clear that they have chosen the league which suits me well. Rangers are a club with a huge history. Thank God, I scored a lot of goals right from the start and generally had a successful start in Europe. I’m very happy about that. It’s true that in terms of climate, there’s a big difference between Morocco and Scotland.

“But that’s the daily grind of football. You have to work, hang in there, give your best, and then there’s no reason why it shouldn’t work. Honestly, I’ve been put in the best conditions here. We have all the resources to succeed at this club, so it’s up to me to take responsibility."