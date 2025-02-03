Rangers could make some transfer moves on Deadline Day - but who’s on the radar?

It’s been a quiet January transfer window at Rangers but don’t let that fool you into thinking there will be no Deadline day business.

Philippe Clement was talking possible recruits after a 4-0 Premiership win over Ross County at Ibrox on Sunday. It’s been a window of clearing the decks with Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Alex Lowry amongst those to make exits this winter.

Rafael Fernandes is currently the only incoming, arriving from Lille on loan until the end of the season. Clement said after the County win: “The board will know that and they know, they know which types or which profiles I would be happy (with). We will see how far we can get.

“I'm quite happy and you see what we've been saying the last months. This team is growing, also in depth with the whole squad that everybody starts to understand better the patterns, the way of playing, with and without the ball. It's again next week, doing the same.

“Rangers is for this moment an exciting place to watch if you see the evolution of all these young players, out of nothing growing and becoming stronger. It's exciting to see where they're going to grow. I still want more.”

So who could add to this excitement? We take a look at possible candidates.

Aaron Anselmino (Chelsea)

Rangers, Marseille and Sheffield Wednesday are all said to be in for the Chelsea defender. Clement has had to deal with a number of injuries at the back this season with Fernandes moved into the building. It’s claimed by the Sun that Chelsea talent Anselmino is one on their radar, having come through the ranks at Argentinian giants Boca Juniors in his native country before being loaned back after signing for Chelsea.

Bobby Clark (RB Salzburg)

The former Liverpool midfielder left Anfield for Austria last summer but game time has been hard to come by on a regular basis. That has sparked rumours of Rangers interest and sports director Rouven Schroder has left the door open for Clark to move on.

He said: "Players who got less playing time in the autumn are now looking to get a new chance. We feel and see that the group has a lot of potential. Every day we think about the squad and how good individual players are. Basically, we look at all positions very closely. No player is indispensable. But in the end, we examine the entire market and find out."

Lyall Cameron (Dundee)

Dundee midfielder is out of contract in the summer so this is the final day for clubs to try and tempt the Dark Blues to part with a key asset. They moved on Luke McCowan in the final hours of the summer transfer window and doing so again in the winter version would be a blow. Aberdeen also said to be keen on a pre-contract alongside Rangers but another who could ponder an early switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Mantilla (Talleres)

Given the link to Anselmino, it could indicate that a defender is on the radar. These deals don’t happen overnight but in the middle of January, Talleres centre back Kevin Mantilla was linked to Rangers. He was previously mentioned as a target during the Michael Beale era tenure before moving from Santa Fe to Talleres in the following July. Argentine site 351deporte suggest he is back on the radar at Ibrox.

Marko Soldo (NK Osijek)

The Croatian midfielder has already welcomed links from afar. Starring for NK Osijek currently, Soldo is one name reported to be on the Light Blues agenda. He could be one for the summer but if Rangers want midfield reinforcements, he could be one they decide to explore late possibilities with. Sold recently told Glas Slavonije of transfer noise: "All these stories about interest from foreign clubs are just confirmation for me that I have a quality half-season behind me. I am investing a lot in myself, working hard. [This] is gradually paying off.

“The interest from foreign clubs is just an additional motivation to continue on the path I have taken, primarily when it comes to work. As far as Dinamo is concerned, there is a clause according to which they can bring me back by a certain date and with compensation, but I am not burdened by that at all. I am enjoying Osijek. I have really settled in well. The team, working conditions and environment are excellent so, at the moment, I really have no reason to think about leaving.”