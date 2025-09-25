Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines, including Europa League reaction and an ex-Ibrox man’s Everton situation.

Rangers and Celtic have both had continental endeavours to deal with this week in the Europa League.

The Hoops kicked off their league phase campaign in the second tier of UEFA competition at a hostile Red Star Belgrade. They drew 1-1 with their Serbian hosts, a Kelechi Iheanacho goal off the bench cancelled out by Mark Arnautovic’s leveller shortly afterward. They face Braga in this competition next week but before that, they will take on Hibs on Premiership business.

Rangers meanwhile begin their eight-game stretch versus Genk, as both aim to put the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League behind them, and look for a lengthy run in Europe. In the meantime, here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines, from an ex-Ibrox star’s Everton demand to a summer signing for the Parkhead side winning punditry acclaim.

Nathan Patterson set Everton challenge

Since moving to Everton in 2022, Rangers academy graduate and Scotland international Nathan Patterson’s progress has been slowed by fitness issues. There is not much cover in that position for boss David Moyes who has used centre-back Jake O’Brien in that role.

“Ahead of this week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Wolves in which Patterson was an unused sub, Moyes set Patterson a demand of what the former Rangers star must do to get involved. He said: “The main thing is for him to get himself in the best condition, fit, train well, we've not got loads of cover at right back, we've not got loads of players.

“Opportunities come around sometimes when you least expect it and you have to be ready for it and that's when you've got to show what you can do. So I'd say that to all the players, be ready for when your opportunity comes and take it with both hands when you get it.”

Kelechi Iheanacho handed Celtic praise

The Nigerian international was subbed into the game at Red Star at half-time and made a clear impact with his goal and overall play. Scotland hero James McFadden was on co-commentary duty for Sportsound and was wowed live on air by the skill to dispatch his effort.

He said: “First of all, what a first touch it is, he kills it dead and then reverses it into the far corner. It comes from Yang being high and wide and Donovan picking the ball up and driving into space. The first touch makes it, it's incredible. A really composed finish, too.”

Celtic hero Johan Mjallby was on duty for TNT Sports who were broadcasting the game and also spotted a noticeable improvement in the Hoops performance in the second half, and the striker was key to that. Iheanacho has already scored a late winner for Celtic against Kilmarnock on domestic duties. Mjallby said of the forward who netted: “Celtic improved considerably in the second half, maybe only for 15 minutes. A central striker (Kelechi Iheanacho) made the difference and they started to create chances. I think they defended really well at the end.”