The latest injury and team news ahead of opening Europa League Ibrox showdown

In a competition they’ve thrived in of late, Rangers get their 2025/26 Europa League campaign underway on Thursday night as they welcome Belgian giants, Genk to Ibrox.

In their previous match, protests were aplenty in Govan, as restless fans voiced their anger with Russell Martin and Patrick Stewart. Despite this, the Royal Blues beat Hibs 2-0 on the day to advance to the semi finals of the League Cup. Goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski secured the victory. Martin will be hoping the cup win can be a turning point for his players as he looks to get the support back on side.

The last time Rangers faced Belgian opposition they were humiliated 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge in their Champions League decider. However, this was an established Champions League team, whereas Genk are currently struggling in the Pro League. After finishing 3rd last season, Thorsten Fink’s side currently sit 14th after an underwhelming start.

Martin has some selection headaches ahead of the European clash as £10m summer signing, Youssef Chermiti is yet to start for Rangers. The manager appears to prefer Miovski as a number nine. Also, Mikey Moore has started the last three matches out wide despite struggling with form. In turn, Oliver Antman could be back in the fold.

With both sides needing a win to really kick-start their season, here’s a look at the injury and team news ahead of Rangers vs KRC Genk in the Europa League:

Max Aarons (Rangers) - OUT

The new addition’s sending off after eight minuted against Club Brugge capped off what had been a difficult start to life in Govan. Captain, James Tavernier is set to start at right back on Thursday night with Aarons suspended.

Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) - OUT

Despite being a regular feature from the bench for Martin, the Albanian International wasn’t picked for the Europa League squad and therefore will not be available for any League Phase matches.

Clinton Nsiala (Rangers) - OUT

The French defender opted not to leave The Gers in the summer but has struggled to get himself back into selection contention. Martin also left him out of the European squad.

Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - OUT

With his blistering pace, the Welshman could still be an asset to Rangers, however he was also left out of the European squad.

Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - OUT

The forgotten utility man has always performed well for Rangers on the European stage, but is currently sidelined with an achilles tendon injury he picked up last year.

Kieran Dowell (Rangers) - OUT

Despite receiving criticism for his performances at the start of the season, Martin continually played the midfielder out of position and stuck by him. However, in what is a massive U-turn from the Rangers boss Dowell wasn’t picked for the European squad.

Joe Rothwell (Rangers) - DOUBT

The midfielder picked up an injury against Hearts just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute. He then wasn’t included in the matchday squad against Hibs.

Bailey Rice (Rangers) - DOUBT

Just coming back from a knock, the midfielder has mostly been an unused substitute for Rangers so far. Despite this, he could be a valuable player in Europe for Martin this season should he play him, after impressing against Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao last year.

Hendrik van Crombrugge (Genk) - OUT

The former Belgium International is currently out with a long-term back issue. He is expected to be sidelined until mid-October.

Daan Heymans (Genk) - DOUBT

Fink signed the attacking midfielder from Charleroi in the summer, however they were dealt a major blow when he picked up a training injury in early August.