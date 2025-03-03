The Everton boss has a trick that Rangers’ interim gaffer can learn from.

Barry Ferguson has been told to take onboard a lesson from David Moyes at Everton - dished out initially by a Rangers great.

The Ibrox legend is interim manager until the end of the season but his Ibrox dugout debut ended in horror fashion as Motherwell won 2-1 at the weekend. It does not set the club up well for a Europa League last 16 tie with Fenerbahce where Ferguson comes to blows with Jose Mourinho.

Youngsters will be given a chance if they are good enough according to the boss and former Scotland international Kevin Gallacher reckons a look to what Moyes did with advice from the great Walter Smith could be heeded. With Wayne Rooney at his disposal, he pounced on the chance to be the man who handed him the opportunity and now Ferguson can spark an evolution at Rangers.

Gallacher told the Sunday Post: As much as they are out of the Scottish Cup and out of the title race, there will still be a lot of pressure on Rangers between now and the end of the season. They will be expected to be competitive in the remaining matches against Celtic. A derby victory would be very welcome indeed. For that reason, I would expect to see evolution rather than revolution.

“Which might mean Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis having to show a little patience. Ferguson has already been publicly enthusiastic about the potential the two 18-year-oids possess. Their ability was clear for all to see in the brief contributions they made against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier in this Europa League campaign.

“The new Rangers manager had a clear message for them, one which offered encouragement for all the young players at lbrox. “If they are good enough and they show enough in training, I will have no issues with playing these " Ferguson said. But, in assessing those players, the coaches must decide whether they are ready to take the pressure on their shoulders. It's a decision which must factor in what is best for the player and the dub in the longer term.

“The example I always remember was Walter Smith at Everton. He had an untried Wayne Rooney available to him but felt he could not play him because his team were in the middle of a relegation battle. I met him at a game he was and we had a chat. He told me: "I have a 16-year-old kid who is phenomenal. He would win games for the team, but I cannot do it due to the situation we are in. “But I do know that whoever gets job after me, he is going to pick him up. "Remember the name, Rooney."

“Walter got sacked, David Moyes got brought in to replace him and what was the first thing he did? He put Rooney on the subs bench - on Walter's advice. From there, the rest was history, Rooney went on, made a significant impact and David was hailed as a hero for unearthing this extraordinary talent. But it was really Walter who did it. Moyes took the advice, went with it, and never looked back. Sometimes that, in itself, can be good football management.”