Davide Ancelotti has left Real Madrid fans in an emotional state after announcing he will leave the club to start a “new phase” in his coaching career amid heightened speculation over a possible move to Rangers.

The highly-rated Italian coach will officially depart the La Liga heavyweights after the final league match of the season against Real Sociedad this weekend along with his father Carlo, who will take charge of the Brazil National Team this summer.

Ancelotti Jnr. has served as assistant to his dad since his time at Bayern Munich in 2016 and was his No.2 at Napoli and Everton. He is reportedly interested in the Rangers job and has held positive talks with club chiefs.

He's one of the Ibrox side’s options being seriously considered along with Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard, but it’s expected Ancelotti will have multiple offers as he looks to forge a career in the dugout in his own right.

Ahead of Los Blancos final league game of the season, Ancelotti posted a heartfelt farewell message on his new Instagram account to announce his impending exit and bid farewell to supporters.

What has Davide Ancelotti said about his impending Real Madrid exit?

He wrote: “After 4 years, it's time to say goodbye. It's not easy to put into words what leaving Real Madrid means. This club is not just history, it's demand, it's greatness, it's a family. I have been fortunate and honoured to live it from the inside, to grow as a person and as a coach in a unique environment.

“Thank you to the players for teaching me every day, to the staff for sharing so many hours of work and passion, and to all the people at the club who make possible what the world sees every week.

“And thanks, of course, to the fans. Being part of Real Madrid means living with the pressure of always winning, and with the privilege of feeling your support all over the world. Start a new phase for me. With excitement, with respect, and with the desire to apply everything I have learned here. Thank you Real Madrid. See you soon.”