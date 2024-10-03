Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He previously had time with Rangers and now makes his latest transfer.

A former Rangers player has returned to Scottish football in the Championship.

The forward was left in a coma after a horror car crash but has now made a recovery from that. He was on trial at Livingston in the summer and has most recently had trials with Dunfermline after his stay in Belgium with Oostende ended.

His time in free agency is now over as the Pars have secured the Rangers academy graduate on a one-year deal. He was on the fringes of the first-team and made a senior appearance away to Kilmarnock in 2019. Now there’s another SPFL chance for him in Fife.

A Dunfermline statement reads: “Dunfermline Athletic are pleased to announce that Adedapo Mebude has today joined the club on a one year contract.

“The out of contract 23 year old and has been training with Dunfermline for a number of weeks. Dapo made an impact in the reserves 3-0 win over Falkirk last Tuesday where he showcased his previously described as “dazzling” skills in wide areasand demonstrated his ability to be a real attacking threat.

“The London born forward moved to Scotland at the age of ten and came through the Rangers youth system. While at Rangers Dapo attended the SFA Performance School Programme at Holyrood Secondary. Although of Nigerian descent he represented Scotland at all youth levels up to under 21.

“Five appearances for U21s, 11 for U19s and 8 for U17s. Here he played alongside the now Pars vice captain, Chris Hamilton. Dapo signed a professional contract at Rangers in May 2017 but would only make one first team appearance away to Kilmarnock in May 2019.

“While on loan at Queen of the South from January to May 2021, Dapo made 12 appearances (2 v Dunfermline) scoring twice for the Doonhamers. The “diminutive striker” had been on the books of Rangers for a decade before signing for Watford in the summer of 2021. Dapo suffered a back injury and never played for the Vicarage Road club.

“He went out on loan to AFC Wimbledon and made 32 appearances in League One, cup and trophy matches. In September 2022 he joined KV Oostende in Belgium but made just eight appearances before he suffered a car accident that hospitalised him in January this year. Dapo will wear squad number 62.”