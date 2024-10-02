Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers parted company with five of their players at the end of last season.

An experienced core moved on from Rangers in the summer - but where are they now?

Philippe Clement was out with the slightly older and in with the new over the summer. He and the recruitment team operated on a sell to buy basis in the transfer market, with young players like Jefte and Connor Barron secured.

Connor Goldson, Sam Lammers, Scott Wright and Ben Davies were amongst those to be sold by the club, but five were released by the club to move onto pastures news. Where are they now some months on? We take a look.

John Lundstram

The midfielder was key in the run to the Europa League final in 2022. Ended his stay in the summer by moving onto Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Ryan Jack

Another who’s out in Turkey. The midfielder spent time as a free agent and was spotted at a few grounds across Scotland, including St Mirren and Motherwell. That sparked rumours but eventually the experienced midfielder opted for Esenler Erokspor as he looks to put injuries behind him.

Jon McLaughlin

The experienced goalkeeper played deputy during his time at Rangers. He’s now at Swansea City in the English Championship on a deal until January. McLaughlin said of his move at the time in August: “It is a short contract, but it’s a great opportunity and I hope I can come here and show my value and try and turn it into something longer term.”

Kemar Roofe

One who continues to seek a club. The former Anderlecht and Leeds United striker had his injury troubles at Ibrox and still hasn’t been able to find a club since departing Rangers.

Borna Barisic

If you are wanting to reminisce on Rangers’ Europa League final team, Turkey is the place to be. Alongside Lundstram, Jack and former boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst who is at Besiktas, Barisic is with Lundstram at Trabzonspor.