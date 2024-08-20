Connor Goldson joined the Cypriot side on a three-year deal (Image: @Aris Limassol/x) | Aris Limassol

The centre-back has outlined one key factor that swayed his decision to leave Rangers for the Cypriot club this summer

Connor Goldson has revealed it wasn’t an easy to leave Rangers this summer - as he outlined one key factor that played a massive part in swaying his decision to join Cypriot club Aris Limassol.

The former Ibrox vice-captain called time on his six-year stay in Govan last month to venture abroad for the first time in his career as he headed to the Mediterranean island to link up with last season’s Europa league foes under freedom of contract. He penned a three-year deal with Aleksey Shpilevsky’s side and was given a special guard of honour by his new team-mates after taking part in his first training session.

The experienced centre-back has been reflecting on his Gers career as he addressed the media ahead of their league opener away to Karmiotissa this weekend, with the Englishman becoming one of the club’s most high-profile signings in their history.

Asked about his decision to quit Rangers, where he amassed over 300 appearances and won a Scottish Premiership under Steven Gerrard, he confessed: “It was a difficult decision. I'd been there for a long time, six years. I felt like I was ready for something different, a new country, a new challenge. Obviously we played against Aris last year and once I started to speak to the club, I was really excited. We came to view the city, my family was excited by that, I'm happy to be here. “The dressing room has been really open, it's been easy to settle. It was difficult for me coming to a new country for the first time but the boys have been amazing and I can only say thank you. We've got a mentality that we want to win. I came here to try to win the championship again, with new players and a new team, so I hope that's the case.

“I'm not going to underestimate it. We played against Aris last year and in two games, we only got one point. I knew that Aris were a strong team. It's like any league you play in, I played in the Scottish league and everyone thinks it's easy - but football's never easy. When I heard about this I spoke with the owner and the coach and I was really excited. I'm here to win championships and trophies.”

Quizzed specifically on his relationship with former boss Gerrard. the central defender added: “He was my manager for three and a half years. We had a good relationship. It was nice the messages I received when I left the club, it shows everything I gave to the football club was respected and taken well over the years. That was nice, but now it's onto the next challenge.”