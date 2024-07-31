Connor Goldson is unveiled as an Aris Limassol player | Screenshot

The emotional defender took to social media ahead of starting his new career in Cyprus.

Connor Goldson has penned an emotional farewell message to Rangers after bringing an end to his six-year Ibrox stay - admitting he biggest regret was that he didn’t win more silverware during his time in Glasgow.

The centre-back put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Cypriot side Aris Limassol earlier today, with the Light Blues receiving an undisclosed fee for the 31-year-old Englishman who was part of Steven Gerrard’s title-winning side in 2021 and also won the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Signed by Gerrard in the summer of 2018 from Brighton & Hove Albion, Goldson earned his place in Rangers folklore as a key member of the side that lifted a historic 55th league title and reached the Europa League Final in Seville the following season. A near ever-present in the Gers backline under four separate managers, he also became the fastest player to rack up 300 appearances for the club.

Posting a lengthy letter to supporters as he said his goodbyes, Goldson declared he has been left “hurt” by the way he’s had to bid farewell to the club’s fanbase but insists he can leave with his head held high after “giving everything” in a Gers shirt. He wrote in an emotional statement: “Thank you Glasgow Rangers. The time has come, it's my time to get off the train and the ride that we have been on together for the past six years. This is really hard to write but I think that it is the right time to write it. What a six years it has been and what a pleasure it was to be a part of this amazing football club. “We went through many highs and many lows together but throughout the journey I can promise you that I gave this club everything I had. I tried to lead by example every single day I walked into that building and strived to make the football club a better place than when I signed, it wasn't perfect and neither was I but I can honestly sit here and look myself in the mirror and say I gave it my all and nobody cared more.

“From UFA away and getting the club back into European football to a Europa League final, helping return the club back to Champions League football. The league title, both cups. Do I sit here and wish we had won more together, of course. But I also sit here grateful for the memories we shared together and it's something that I don't think will ever be able to be beaten.

“I'm only back on social media to share this message with you as I haven't been able to properly say goodbye. It hurts that this is the way it has to be as it's never been my way, I never wanted to be liked for my posts on social media, and maybe being private and not speaking much with media detached me a little, but never for one moment think I didn't appreciate the fan base and all the support you have given me in the last six years. All I wanted to be judged for was what I did on the pitch and nothing else.

“Thank you to my managers, the trust you have always shown in me from the day I've walked through the door and the connections we made will always be remembered. To my teammates, there have been many. But it's been a pleasure to share that dressing room with you, the laughter, the friendships that I have made and the memories will last a lifetime. “To all the staff in the club. Thank you! You've always made me feel at home and got me through many difficult moments. I have met some of the best men and women who would give their life to this football club and have done everything in my time to help me and my family. Thank you to my family, my wife and my boys for going through this journey with me, I know at times I wasn't easy to live with but we shared days and nights at this club that we wouldn't of thought were even possible.