Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has picked out a Premiership player who he feels is good enough to slot perfectly into Philippe Clement’s side.

Ferguson, who won five trophies with Rangers between 1983 and 1990, claims that Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong would be a strong addition to the Gers team in the January transfer window.

The Killie wide man is enjoying a season to remember in the Premiership and has the joint second-highest assist tally in the league (7) alongside Celtic’s Matt O’Riley. Whilst also scoring four league goals.

Armstrong has been a catalyst for the Rugby Park’s team success in recent seasons and Derek McCinnes side are now targeting a place in Europe, just two seasons after their promotion from the Championship. The 26-year-old's strong performances this season follow on from last term where he was also his team’s most productive player with nine goals and seven league assists.

Kilmarnock have dismissed rumours linking Armstrong with a move away, but Ferguson claims that Clement should look to test the water, particularly with the winger having just 18 months remaining on his contract.

Ferguson gave his verdict during an interview with Open Goal via Football Scotland. The 56-year-old said: "I think he could cut it in a Rangers side. I think he's got that in him. It's clear to see that, in our game, he's a top player. He's got that wee bit of devilment about him.

“You see that they're starting to look further afield, you look at these guys from Argentina and foreign soils and you don't know too much about them and how long it might take to settle in. Our culture is a wee bit different, obviously the weather as well. But sometimes it's staring you right in the face.