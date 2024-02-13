Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Title challengers Rangers have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Celtic as they play their game in hand against relegation strugglers Ross County on Wednesday.

The Gers have been in fantastic form under Philippe Clement since his arrival in mid-October and the Belgian currently boasts an 83.33% win record from his opening 24 matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clement inherited a side that were seven points adrift of champions Celtic after just seven matches and he has been praised for the way he has turned the tide in the title race in his opening few months at Ibrox. The Belgian’s confidence and his ability to deliver results has won over players and fans alike, according to nine-in-a-row Rangers legend John Brown.

Brown made 200 league appearances for Rangers between 1988 and 1997 and claims Clement’s aura is reminiscent of iconic bosses such as Graeme Souness and Walter Smith - who both managed Brown during his playing days.

He told the Daily Record: “Can I tell you one thing that Graeme Souness once said to me. He said, ‘I pick the team. The only person you need to worry about is me, not the fans. You have got to keep me happy to stay in the team’. That is what Philippe is putting over to his players. They have to do as he is demanding or they will not be in the side. And every player is reacting to that. The team’s priority is to win the game.”

“The manager will not be putting big demands on how many goals they get. It would be great to go top. We are in a good vein of form. But it is great because he is keeping the players’ feet on the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Walter and Graeme had that. Walter’s man management skills were great. But if you got on the wrong side of him . . . Graeme had that as well. Look back at the players he moved out, international players. Reputation meant nothing to him, it was all about the football club.

“Philippe has come in and won the respect of the dressing room by how he is putting his points over to his team. Players suss out managers, figure out if they are up to the task or not. That is the reaction you are seeing from the squad to the present manager. Everything is low key, he just gets his points over and he is not looking too far ahead. It is just the next game. That is all you can do.”

Rangers face Ross County in tomorrow night’s game before making the journey to Premiership strugglers St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon.

Ex-Celtic man with 47 caps for Scotland could become free agent

Former Celtic goalkeeper David Marshall could be set to leave Hibs at the end of the season after a two year stay in Edinburgh. The 38-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, along with Lewis Stevenson and club captain Paul Hanlon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SunSport understands that 'a host of senior names' will be allowed to leave in the summer as Nick Montgomery aims to lower the average age of his team for the next season.

Marshall started his career at Celtic and made 35 league appearances between 2002 and 2007 - winning one league title, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup.