The ex-Liverpool, Aston Villa and Rangers man is said to be on the move.

A shock return to Rangers for Steven Gerrard has found its way onto the airwaves as he gets set for pastures new.

The Liverpool icon started his managerial career at Ibrox and is fondly remembered for guiding them to a Premiership title win in 2021. He left later that year for a crack at the Premier League with Aston Villa but lasted less than a year before being sacked, now with Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the ex-midfielder is leaving the club amid personal reasons. Already, debate is rumbling on where he could go next and talk of Rangers reign 2.0 has always been a source of discussion within the fanbase. Current manager Philippe Clement has been under pressure this season amid a tough domestic campaign although success has been found in the Europa League.

The Liverpool icon’s exit was being discussed on talkSPORT’s morning show, where broadcaster Shebahn Aherne detailed the hypothetical chances of Rangers being an option for Gerrard if things started to go awry for Clement. It was a panel of former Scotland international Alan Brazil and ex-Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Brazil said: “Maybe he has a job lined up. I am only guessing. I haven’t heard anything. Not a better offer, but an offer that is better lifestyle. I am not sure. It’s clearly a lot of money. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, Saudi. Rangers again? If I am being honest, I can see an improvement in Rangers. I do. I keep saying it, behind the scenes and financially, it’s a mess.

Agbonlahor added: “When you hear personal reasons, you think maybe he wants to be closer to home, family reasons. He might have to go Championship, go the route Frank Lampard has. Hasn’t Clement just got a new coach signed for Rangers?

“So he is not going anywhere, is he? I do think he wants to be a manager. I don't think he will get a Premier League club. He’s experienced.”