Rangers star has not signed new contract despite recent 'reduced terms' claim

A new report has debunked recent contract claims about Ianis Hagi at Rangers.

The rumour mill is working over time as we enter the final days of the January transfer window. A number of reports have been doing the rounds regarding Rangers’ potential business, as they are yet to make any permanent move this month.

So far, the Gers have sent Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon and Kieran Dowell out on loan, while similarly bringing in Rafael Fernandes from Lille until the end of the season. Other names have been linked with potential Ibrox moves, including former star Nathan Patterson, but contract talks are also taking up a lot of the focus.

Ianis Hagi has been a figure in something of a grey area, after his future at Ibrox was cast into doubt. His current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and at one point, he looked certain to leave. Only last month, Romanian countryman Adrian Mutu urged Hagi to consider a move away, amid links to Italy.

“I believe Ianis Hagi would quickly establish himself at Genoa if he agreed on his personal terms and they could reach a transfer fee deal with Rangers. He has the qualities needed to play at that level - I think he just needs to raise his confidence levels.

“Ianis is a valuable player. What does he need? Confidence and continuity in development, I think that's what Ianis needs at the moment.”

Ianis Hagi Rangers transfer situation

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming Rangers have offered Hagi a new deal at Ibrox. The Light Blues were willing to see him stay at Ibrox, on the condition that he would accept ‘reduced terms’.

The 26-year-old had been linked with an exit following his return from loan with Deportivo Alavés. His determination to fight for his place though has bumped him back up to a regular in Philippe Clement’s side. According to Record Sport, Hagi had a clause in his deal that would have ‘triggered a pay rise’ but he has since made it clear he was willing to compromise on that, resulting in his return to the team.

However, a new update from Sky Sports has debunked this information, reporting that Rangers have not yet offered Hagi a new contract. As things stand, he is still at risk of becoming a free agent at the end of the season as he nears the end of his current deal.

Ianis Hagi outsider interest

Hagi isn’t short of opportunities if Rangers do opt to forego a new contract. Galatasaray are said to be ‘long-term admirers’ of the Romanian, and have considered signing him on more than one occasion.

The link with Galatasaray runs deeper than their interest too, with Hagi born in Istanbul and his father an icon of the Turkish giants. Gheorge Hagi has both played for and managed Galatasaray during his career.

Hagi has been doing his best to convince those at the club he is worthy of a new deal. He has popped up with important goals and assists in recent weeks as Rangers hope to close the gap between them and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.