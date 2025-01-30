Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news on the rumour mill.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s less than a week to go in the transfer window and that is only ramping up the rumour mill noise around Rangers and Celtic.

So far at Ibrox, there has been one loan move made. Rafael Fernandes has joined on loan from Ligue 1 side Lille, amid injuries at the back to the likes of John Souttar. Across the city at Celtic, it’s been a seismic week of comings and goings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyogo has left and made a void in attack for someone to fill. But on the flanks, Jota has returned to a hero’s welcome just 18 months on from his exit to Al Ittihad. Kieran Tierney is also a man on the agenda for a January switch.

So with a Celtic exit deal to consider and a former Rangers and Leeds United star on the move, Fabrizio Romano has provided a double dunter update with some Old Firm flavourings via X.

Valle exit deal

Alex Valle is moving on from Celtic, six months into his season-long loan deal from Barcelona. He was not with the Hoops for their Champions League clash vs Aston Villa and transfer guru Romano says that the Spaniard has sealed a contract to cancel the Hoops deal and move to Como in Serie A. He tweeted: “Alex Valle has just signed his contract as new Como player from Barcelona. Loan move, no specific buy option clause… but €6m exit clause in the summer into his contract at Barça.”

Valle has already penned a Celtic goodbye ahead of a deal being completed. He said via Instagram: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to join such a big and historic club like Celtic. I’ve made my Champions League debut and I have won the first title of my professional career. It was short but I tried to enjoy and give my best every day for the badge and for its amazing fans, massive part of the club. Thanks again for everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Rangers and Leeds United man on move

Glen Kamara helped the Ibrox club to the Premiership title in 2021 before a move to Leeds United in the summer transfer window of 2023. He is now at Rennes in Ligue 1 but Romano states that he could be one of the next players to swap Europe for Saudi Arabia.

He tweeted: “Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are in advanced talks to sign Glen Kamara as new midfielder. Negotiations underway with Rennes.”