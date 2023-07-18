There’ll be a reunion between Ally McCoist and Laura Woods for Champions League coverage on TNT Sports next season.

Beloved football commentator and Rangers legend Ally McCoist has been confirmed as part of the team for new footballing broadcasting venture TNT Sports.

The outlet, which is a rebranded form of BT Sport, unveiled its line-up this week with some major presenting acquisitions recruited to front its Premier League, Champions League and Europa League coverage.

McCoist has been confirmed as a co-commentator and pundit for TNT Sports alongside big names including Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Michael Owen.

The broadcaster's biggest booking move comes in the appointment of former talkSPORT star Laura Woods as lead presenter for its Champions League coverage in a move that had been highly speculated about online.

It of course means a reunion for McCoist and Woods, who presented on talkSPORT together and bid a tearful goodbye to one another last month. The Scotsman will commentate on Champions League matches as Woods hosts the coverage. McCoist will also work on Premier League fixtures.

As Woods shared the news of her role on Instagram, the Gers hero joked: "What, ye never told me!"

Ally McCoist has joined TNT Sports (Image: Getty Images)

Woods is joined by Lynsey Hipgrave on Premier League coverage, Reshmin Chowdhury on Champions League matches and Jules Breach for Europa League action.

In the wake of the announcement, football fans online celebrated the appointment with McCoist's name trending on Twitter. One user said: "Ally McCoist on Prem and Champions League co-comms, finally. Better than hearing him twice a season on Amazon."

Another wrote: "Ally McCoist and Laura Woods will be quality for Champions League night. Massive improvement!"

Last month, McCoist moved Woods to tears as he bid farewell to his friend and colleague live on talkSPORT. He said : "Woodsy it’s been an absolute blast.

“I’m just looking at some tweets, texts and messages coming in from listeners and it just sums it up, everybody loves you to bits, I love you.

“I’ve had an incredible three-year working relationship with you, and honest to God, never had a crossed word which is absolutely unbelievable with sometimes the way I behave.

“We’ve never had a crossed word at all, we’ve always got on really, really well, I cannot tell you how much I’ve enjoyed working with you. You’ve been an absolute breath of fresh air and particularly 6 am to 6:15, I don’t mind telling you. I’ve enjoyed that madness like you’ve got no idea.

“I said to you, we’ll always talk and you’re an absolute star and you’re going on hopefully to do other things that you want to do, which is the most important thing.

