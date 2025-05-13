The Everton hero was once at Rangers but could make a seismic return under new management, it’s been claimed.

A claim has been made that Duncan Ferguson could make a sensational return to Rangers as part of Davide Ancelotti’s coaching team.

The former striker moved to Ibrox in 1993 for a transfer fee of £4 million, a new British record at the time. His stay is marked by headbutting Raith Rovers’ John McStay during a match with the Kirkcaldy side and Ferguson was subsequently charged and found guilty of assault. It was his third conviction for assault and he received a three-month prison sentence in 1995 and the SFA banned Ferguson for 12 matches before the court case was heard.

He’s a changed man since those days though and has cut his teeth in coaching since leaving Rangers. His main association south of the border is with Everton, who he played with and then coached at before managerial spells with Forest Green Rovers and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Duncan Ferguson to Rangers under Davide Ancelotti

One of the coaching set-ups he worked with while at Goodison Park was Carlo Ancelotti’s during the Italian’s Merseyside reign. His son, Davide, was there with him and he has been strongly linked with becoming the permanent successor to Philippe Clement at another of Ferguson’s club. With it being his first managerial gig, he does not have his own coaching staff as such, but journalist Mark Guidi has claimed Ferguson could come in to assist Ancelotti at Ibrox through their Everton connection.

He said on Go Radio: “Obviously, Sean Dyche, Steven Gerrard, Gary O'Neill. So it's all those kind of names, most of them with Premier League experience down the road. And I just thought, if it is Davide Ancelotti, and he's clearly a name in the frame, he's now ready to go on his own and break the ties with his old man. I just wonder if Big Duncan Ferguson would be part of a backroom staff.

“They worked together at Everton. Carlo Ancelotti loved Big Dunc, absolutely loved him. He’s doing the rounds and out promoting his book, making it clear he wants to get back involved. Now, whether he'd want to be an assistant manager, I don't know, but I just wonder with the Rangers connection, if it is Ancelotti, I reckon that Duncan Ferguson would be part of the staff.”

Pundit reacts to next Rangers coaching staff claim

That has club hero Craig Moore, on the punditry panel alongside Gudi, putting his antenna up at the possibility of a Ferguson reunion at Rangers. He added: “Sometimes it is a bit of a jigsaw puzzle, isn't it? How you try to piece things together, especially when you're not in the know. But certainly Big Duncan Ferguson has a great relationship with Ancelotti and worked with obviously Davide as well. So that would be very, very interesting. I mean, Big Duncan at Rangers was an indifferent time for him, but he was an unbelievable player.”

Currently, there are two games remaining for Rangers in the Premiership season. There is also talk of a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises.