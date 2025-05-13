Rangers legend Ally McCoist | talkSPORT

The Real Madrid coach is reportedly poised to become the next manager of Rangers.

Ally McCoist has reacted to the news of Davide Ancelotti possibly heading to Rangers - with a brutal double take at his radio script.

The Ibrox icon has been hosting talkSPORT’s breakfast show on Tuesday morning as the blue side of Govan is engulfed by talk of the Real Madrid coach heading to Govan. He is reportedly poised to be a left-field managerial successor to Philippe Clement, leaving dad Carlo’s side after helping his old man through his first two games as Brazil’s new manager.

Ancelotti Jnr has also had experience at clubs like Bayern Munich and Everton. Spanish football expert Jon Hernandez joined a panel of McCoist and Gabby Agbonlahor to discuss the news breaking on Monday and into Tuesday.

Ally McCoist reacts to next Rangers manager rumour

Reading out his script, he was left perplexed at the brutal dig inserted into his opening lines. He started: “A one way ticket to Scotland, Barry Ferguson’s replacement looks like it’s a box office name but hold on, wait, it’s sadly...sadly it’s not Carlo? That’s a bit harsh? I just said sadly, it might be Carlo although I doubt it very much. It looks like it is his son, Davide.”

After some chat on Barcelona vs Real Madrid at the weekend, talk then circled back to the Rangers managerial post. McCoist asked Hernandez: “Carlo Ancelotti on his way to Brazil, Xabi Alonso on his way to Real Madrid, but one of the breaking news stories over here in the UK is Carlo Ancelotti's son, David Ancelotti, looks as though he might be getting his first managerial job in Glasgow at my team, Rangers. Can you tell us anything about this?”

Spanish football expert on Davide Ancelotti to Rangers

Hernandez responded with a possible entry date for the son of the Italian manager. He said: “Apparently that's the breaking news lately, that David Ancelotti is going to be the next manager of Rangers. At least the first step of Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil, David Ancelotti would be with him. I'm talking about the first two games of Brazil against Ecuador and Paraguay at the beginning of June.

“But the idea after that is to release David Ancelotti in order for him to start as a first manager in Rangers for the next season. So yeah, it's very close, that possibility. It's not done yet, but yeah, it's very close. And the second manager of Ancelotti would be again Paul Clement, as you know. He was with him at PSG, at Bayern, so that would be the idea.

“It's going to be a first time. There was rumours in the past, as you know, that Pep Guardiola could join Brazil, but they didn't make it. And for the first time in the history, a non-Brazilian manager will be the Brazilian team coach. But obviously, it’s someone very, very important, and Carlo Ancelotti is. They are going to pay him 10 million euros net per year, which is a big amount of money. It's going to be by far the best payment for a national coach in the world. And the first contract is going to be until the next World Cup next year. So it's a big challenge for Ancelotti, but obviously, probably the biggest national team. So it's really exciting to see. Exciting job, guys. It's really exciting.”