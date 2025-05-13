Bailey Rice and James Tavernier of Rangers FC applaud the fans following the William Hill Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium on May 04, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Rangers’ incoming new owners have decisions to make regarding a new manager and players as they prepare for life at Ibrox.

A new dawn is imminent at Rangers, with 49ers Enterprises closing in on a buyout which could be a game-changer both at Ibrox and for Scottish football as a whole.

It had previously been reported that the new ownership have been looking at potential candidates to become the Gers’ next permanent manager when interim head coach Barry Ferguson leaves the role at the end of the season.

Ferguson arrived following Philippe Clement's sacking at the end of February and oversaw an impressive run to the Europa League quarter-finals, before a narrow 2-0 defeat on aggregate to Athletic Club.

But Rangers’ Premiership campaign hasn’t been up to the standards the new owners will demand, with bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic narrowing in on another domestic treble.

There will be some big decisions to be made this summer, as the 49ers will reportedly take over in June to prepare for the new season and for a new era under their ownership.

Title-winning manager expresses “love” for the club amidst rumours of return

Among the candidates for the Gers’ managerial position is former manager Steven Gerrard, who oversaw the Teddy Bears’ last Premiership title win in 2020-21, the club’s only title success since 2011.

Not only did Rangers end Celtic’s decade of title dominance that year, they also went the entire Premiership season unbeaten and registered 100 points across the campaign. Recent videos showing Gerrard’s continued love for the club have only fuelled reasons that he may be one of the new owners’ top candidates for becoming the first manager of their reign.

In the videos which were posted online, Gerrard was seen saying: “We love Rangers, I love Rangers”, in addition to simply stating in another clip: “Up the Teddy Bears”.

Gerrard’s managerial career has been on a downwards trajectory since he departed Ibrox for Aston Villa, as he left the Villains near the relegation zone before Unai Emery has overseen a remarkable turnaround. Gerrard then swapped the UK for Saudi Arabia as he became manager of Al-Ettifaq, where he had just a 39% win percentage.

Experienced defender is ready to wait for new owners to decide his future

Changes will be taking place amongst the playing staff this summer too, with Leon Balogun revealing he is still waiting to find out his future at Rangers when his contract expires.

Balogun has made 112 appearances for Rangers across two spells, and has continued to be a steady performer this term despite his team’s disappointing campaign. The former Nigeria international will turn 37 in June, but believes he still has at least another season left in him.

He said: “I'm very blessed that my father from a young age taught me the value of patience. So, I'm just going to have patience as always, as I've had all my life, with many things and then I just have to see what's happening.

“Without trying to sound arrogant, age is nothing but a number,” he said. “I've looked after myself throughout my whole career pretty well, I'd like to think, which is the reason why I can still perform at this level. If felt that I was starting to really struggle, I would admit it, but I absolutely do not feel that way.

“It's not a light badge as we all know, but if I can be part of a group that polishes it again and lifts it up again, of course, [I’d love to] because I said it last year, this has become my club now. I never really supported a team like a diehard before. Like I said, if I can be part of the refurb, then I'd sign up.”