The original match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Dundee are set to incur a fine after their clash with Rangers at Dens Park was called off, it's been suggested

The Ibrox club have been left 'angered' by the Premiership fixture postponement according to the Daily Mail, with a new date set for April 10th. That will come before the split and after April's Old Firm derby with Celtic at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not the first time that a clash in Tayside has been called off this term and an investigation over the postponement has been launched by the SPFL. A game between Dundee and Aberdeen was postponed at short notice and it is the fourth time overall that a game at Dens Park has been called off. Now it has been claimed 'the Dark Blues now face a fine for persistently breaching rules on pitch maintenance.'

A Rangers statement on Sunday over the call-off read: "Rangers FC, on behalf of our supporters, are extremely disappointed and angered with the late call-off of today’s match with Dundee FC. The first-team have prepared as normal for the match, and it was not until this morning that any concerns over the playing surface were raised.

"It is not understood why the home club did not raise those concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccurring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season. The Rangers team and thousands of our supporters had already arrived at the stadium by the time a decision was reached.