Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers’ Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United at Tannadice.

Rangers travel north to take on Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday aiming to build on their five-match unbeaten run under new manager Michael Beale.

The Ibrox club have undergone some tactical adjustments and personnel changes in recent weeks, which seems to have had a postive impact on performance levels but the Light Blues are 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic, who defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 yesterday.

The Govan side were left to rue their inability to prevent their arch rivals from securing a late 2-2 draw in the New Year Glasgow Derby on Monday, as Kyogo Furuhashi struck in the 88th minute to salvage a share of the spoils.

Antonio Colak flicks in for Rangers' - and his own - second goal against Dundee United (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers must keep the pressure on the reigning champions when they arrive in Tayside against a Tangerines side who are enjoying a mini revival at the opposite end of the table after taking seven points from their last nine available to move them off bottom spot.

The Terrors will be desperate to stave off the threat of relegation and Tony Watt’s late match-winner against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park last weekend will ensure Liam Fox’s men head into this game in a confident frame of mind.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at Tannadice...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Dundee United vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Where: Tannadice Park, Dundee

When: Sunday, January 8th – kick-off 4pm (UK time)

Odds: Dundee United 9/1 | Draw 4/1 | Rangers 1/3 (*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins a 3.30pm - half an hour before kick-off. BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm on the same night and on repeat at 11.30pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Steven McLean is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and David Doig, with Scott Lambie named as the fourth official. Steven Kirkland is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is sidelined due to an ACL injury, which will keep him out until the end of the season and could potentially end of his playing career. Ridvan Yilmaz remains absent due to a hamstring tear, but Antonio Colak could make a comeback after picking up a calf strain.

John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have returned to full contact training this week but are unlikely to feature until the end of the month. Tom Lawrence and Filip Helander are still nursing long-term injuries.

Dundee United midfielders Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett are still recovering from a calf problems and this match will come too soon for both players, while veteran frontman Steven Fletcher and Craig Sibbald are available after a recent bout of illness.

What have both managers’ said?

Michael Beale:

Rangers boss Michael Beale poses with the cinch Premiership Manager of the Month award for December alongside his backroom staff. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Beale confirmed Rangers have been holding talks with a number of transfer targets, with offers to push deals over the line in the pipeline. The Englishman is eager to put his stamp on the squad and believes “three or four” quality additions can set them on the right course for success.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “We’ve spoken to two or three players. Our phone has not stopped really. There is a lot of players looking to come here. I’ve got to make sure they are the right one, I am a little bit fussy. I want to sit in front of a player and look into his eyes. My schedule has been pretty packed out up until that game last Monday.

“This week has been spent meeting people face to face, getting a feel for them and telling them exactly what I want. Not the other way around. When we are recruiting I am recruiting players for real specific roles. It i not just about a collection of players coming in. I want to recruit a player who comes in and does a very specific job for us in the squad as I feel that is what we need right now.

“I said when I first came in to the job that it wasn’t as broken as people made out, the only thing that can prove that is performances on the pitch and I think three or four of the right additions can pull everything together in the right direction. We’ve got this game then a free week into the semi-final with Aberdeen.

“In that time there is no midweek game so it does give me more time to so things. Then the negotiation part takes place doesn’t it? I am not so much involved in that, that is with the agent and football clubs involved. I would sayd the two or three that I have spoken with are very keen to come and sooner rather than later. That’s the same on our side.”

Liam Fox:

Dundee Utd manager Liam Fox during the 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Asked about what he has done to change the fortunes of his squad since returning from the World Cup break, Dundee United boss Liam Fox told Sky Sports: “First and foremost, we had to make ourselves harder to beat and stop conceding as many goals. That’s been the basis of a starting point for us.

“I’ve said openly that I believe in the group and level of player we’ve got here. We had some poor results at the start of the season but that can always happen. It’s just been about a process to get us back on track.

”I actually thought we had a decent performance (against Rangers) at Ibrox. We pushed Rangers hard that day. Listen, we’re under no illusions how difficult a task this weekend will be. Michael Beale has come in and their form is improving as well, so it’s a game we’re looking forward to on the back of a couple of positive results for us.