Sunderland are ‘confident’ they can keep a Rangers target in Tyneside - additionally, we’ll be giving you an update on the status of Josip Juranovic for Celtic.

Following a heated Old Firm derby that saw Rangers and Celtic share the spoils, both teams will be working hard to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window. Who will each Glasgow team look to bring in or offload?

Rangers have been linked with a striker, who currently plays for Sunderland, for some time now. Despite this, the Black Cats are unwilling to let him go and are reportedly working hard on tying him down with a new deal before the end of the season.

Elsewhere, at Celtic Park, the Bhoys will be hoping to hold onto Croatian World Cup star Josip Juranovic. However, two new clubs are thought to have registered an interest in the coveted right back.

Sunderland ‘confident’ they can hang on to Rangers target Ross Stewart

Rangers, along with several other clubs, have been linked with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart over the past few weeks. Despite this, Mackems boss Tony Mowbray said he is ‘confident’ that they can keep him in a press conference (per Hartlepool Mail).

Mowbray said: “I'm confident [he'll stay], I don't think the phone is ringing off the hook at the moment. It's great that he's playing again and scoring lots of goals.

“I've had a conversation with him today and he wants to play on Saturday because he wants to keep building up his resilience - and obviously that's a dilemma for the coaching staff as to what we do. We'll make that decision over the next day or so."

Two new clubs register interest in Celtic’s Josip Juranovic

Celtic are hopeful that they can keep Josip Juranovic at the club in January - but, two new clubs have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring to acquire his services.

