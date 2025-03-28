Dundee vs Rangers injury latest as nine stars in focus with doubt surrounding Ibrox ace
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a disappointing international break for Scotland, players return to their clubs ready to get stuck back into league action. Rangers will be looking to pick up where they left off in the Scottish Premiership, after their gritty five-goal thriller in the Old Firm derby.
After almost throwing away their early 2-0 lead, Hamza Igamane popped up with the an 88th-minute winning goal to secure a huge three points for the Light Blues. It also marked their second win in a row over Celtic, and sets them up nicely for their next clash against Dundee this weekend.
Barry Ferguson’s side will travel to Dens Park to take on the Dark Blues, with Celtic at home against Hearts. We’ve rounded up the latest injury news for both Rangers and their looming rivals as they prepare to lock horns on Saturday.
Latest Dundee injury news
Seb Palmer-Houlden - out
After picking up a ‘significant’ knee injury, Dundee had expected to be without Palmer-Houlder for the rest of the season but a boost at the end of February gave him a 3-4 week setback. However, he will not be fit enough to face Rangers this weekend.
Antonio Portales - out
Dundee have been ‘rocked’ by the hamstring injury Portales has picked up and he is expected to miss Saturday’s clash too.
Scott Fraser - out
Fraser will need more time to recover from a recent fitness setback, having been expected back against Dundee United.
“There’s no real update, he’s still injured at the moment,” Tony Docherty revealed, while stressing the issue is ‘not a serious problem’.
Clark Robertson - out
Has been ruled out of this weekend’s action with a hamstring injury but could well return after that.
Lyall Cameron - doubt
Doubt has been raised over soon-to-be Rangers player Cameron. Docherty revealed in his pre-match press conference: “Unfortunately Lyall picked up a knock so we’re sending him for a scan. He felt his hamstring so we have to wait and see what it shows up.”
Billy Koumetio - available
A boost for Dundee is that Koumetio is ‘back in full training’, as confirmed by Docherty. The former Liverpool defender has been out of action since December with an ankle problem but could return this weekend.
Latest Rangers injury news
Oscar Cortes - out
Cortes has been out of action since January but recently posted an image of himself on the training ground on Instagram. However, a recent claim from Dr Rajpal Brar said Cortes ‘may not be back at full fitness before the end of the season’.
“It’s difficult to put a timeline on it because he has been out for a while and they will have to manage his bounce minutes depending on how he responds and the intensity of the games they are playing,” the doctor and sports scientist told Ibrox News.
Neraysho Kasanwirjo - out
After picking up a serious injury and undergoing surgery on his knee, Kasanwirjo has been ruled out for the long-term and is unlikely to be back before the end of the season.
Jefte - doubt
Jefte did not featured against Celtic due ‘personal reasons’, and with no further update, it is unclear if he will be available to take on Dundee.