Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale is reportedly in advanced talks to become Sunderland's new head coach.

The English Championship side are said to be 'closing in' on the appointment of the Londoner who has been out of work since leaving Ibrox in October. According to the Sunderland Echo, he emerged as the 'clear frontrunner' in the club's search to find Tony Mowbray's successor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats parted company with former Celtic and Hibs boss Mowbray earlier this month, with his departure coming 48 hours after a 1-1 draw against Millwall which extended a run of just one win in five games.

Loading....

Mike Dodds was placed in interim charge and has helped the club record two back-to-back wins to leave them sitting sixth in the Championship table. He is expected to remain in the dugout for Saturday's home match with Bristol City, with Beale likely to be watching on from the stands. Talks are believed to have progressed well with the 43-year-old after club officials were originally put off by the hefty compensation fee that would have been required to entice first-choice candidate Will Still of Ligue 1 outfit Reims back to the UK.

Beale, who gained experience of intense derby atmospheres during his time in Glasgow, previously served as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa before striking out on his own with QPR in June 2022. He turned down an approach from Premier League side Wolves after a decent start to management in West London before heading north of the border.