Former Rangers boss 'holds talks' with EFL club over managerial vacancy as ex-Hibs boss also enters the race
A former Rangers boss could make a swift return to football management.
Former Rangers boss Michael Beale is closing in on a potential return to management just over two months after his departure from Ibrox.
Beale, who was sacked from Rangers on 1 October is believed to be one of the frontrunners for the vacant Stoke City job after Alex Neil’s exit from the Bet365 Stadium, according to reports from the Scottish Sun.
The 43-year-old began his management career at Championship level at Queens Park Rangers in 2022 after a three-year stint as Steven Gerard’s first team coach at Ibrox.
Beale was hailed as a key figure in Rangers’ title triumph in 2021 - but his return to the club as the main man in the dugout failed to meet expectations. Overall, he won 31 of his 43 games at Rangers - but failed to deliver a trophy during his 11 month reign as Celtic triumphed over the Gers in the Scottish League Cup final.
The Potters are 20th in the Championship table as it stands and they have held talks with a variety of different candidates for the post including another former Scottish Premiership manager in Paul Heckingbottom.
The ex-Hibs boss was recently relieved of his duties as Sheffield United manager earlier this month and he is now keen to make a swift return to management at a level where he has previously won promotion, according to reports.
Former Rangers target John Eustace is also one of the favourites for the post with the bookmakers. He enjoyed a strong start to the season with Birmingham under the new ownership but was dismissed in favour of Wayne Rooney.
Ex-Celtic boss Tony Mowbray has also been linked with the post, while Blackburn Rovers boss John Dahl Tomasson is also a frontrunners for the role at Stoke City.
Here are the current odds for the Stoke City job, according to Bet Victor.
Nuno Espirito Santo - 1/2
John Eustace - 4/1
Jon Dahl Tomasson - 5/1
Tony Mowbray - 6/1
Paul Heckingbottom - 10/1
Michael Beale - 16/1
Graham Potter - 16/1
Scott Parker - 20/1
Dean Holden - 20/1