Rangers v Eintracht Frankfrut will play in the UEFA Europa League final 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers fans are travelling by planes, trains and automobiles to reach the big game

The Europa League Final 2022 is a showpiece event, and many more fans will be back home hoping their team can get the job done against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of fans will be heading to the Spanish city of Seville to watch Rangers FC play the biggest game in their history.

Most Popular

However, many fans will be staying home and watching from the city of Glasgow.

So, where in Glasgow can fans watch the game?

Here’s a breakdown of the best places to watch the historic final in Glasgow.

When is the UEFA Europa League final?

The 2022 final takes place on Wednesday 18 May 2022. The game will kick off at 8pm UK time.

The match will be played in Spain at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, home of Seville FC.

Can I watch it on TV?

Fans will be able to watch the match from home as it will be shown live on BT Sports TV, online and through the app for free. You do not need a BT subscription to watch.

There is also exclusive pre match build up available through Rangers TV, for information on how to register, visit the official Rangers Football Club website .

Where can you watch the Europa League final in Glasgow?

Here’s a breakdown of some of the pubs showing the exciting match.

The HorseShoe

Owners of this popular haunt have confirmed that the game will be shown.

However, they have asked those wanting to watch the game to come before it starts to ensure they get a good seat.

This establishment opens at 11am and closes at midnight, and is open seven days a week.

Address: 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE Website: https://www.thehorseshoebarglasgow.co.uk/#/

Coopers

For those wanting to stay in the West End Coopers will be hosting a screening of the game on Wednesday.

The pub is open seven days a week, opening at 12pm and closing at midnight.

Address: 499 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN Website: https://www.belhavenpubs.co.uk/pubs/lanarkshire/coopers/

Walkabout

This bar is a popular place for people to catch the biggest sporting events. You will need to book to enjoy the game here, and entry is £5.

The pub opens Wednesday to Sundays. It operates from 12pm to midnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Sundays.

Address: 128 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 3AL Website: https://www.walkaboutbars.co.uk/glasgow

Tennents

Tennent’s is located in the West End and has confirmed that they will be screening the Europa league final at their establishment.

The pub is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

Address: 191 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN Website: https://www.thetennentsbarglasgow.co.uk/

The Ark

The Ark confirmed they will be hosting a screening of the match on their projected screens. If it’s sunny you’ll be able to enjoy the game, and a drink from the comfort of their beer garden.

Address: North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS Website: https://www.pubswithmore.co.uk/thearkglasgow

Sportsterz

This sports bar is popular among fans and hosts all the biggest sporting events. You will need to book a booth or table in advance to make sure you can get a space to watch the match from their TV.