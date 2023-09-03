The ex-Ibrox frontman was critical of Rangers’ summer recruitment by claiming the squad has NOT improved.

Kris Boyd has slammed the current trend of players who decide to clap each section of fans in the stadium after Rangers slipped to a controversial Glasgow derby defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The former Ibrox striker was left distinctly unimpressed by Michael Beale’s side after they opted to take part in a lap of the stadium to applaud supporters for their vocal backing following the 1-0 loss to the Hoops.

Celtic’s players were strongly criticised from a section of Green Brigade fans last week after a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone and Boyd surveyed the Rangers squad doing the same after a result which leaves them four points behind their bitter rivals and already playing catch-up in the title race.

Sam Lammers of Rangers cuts a frustrated figure

Hoops frontman Kyogo Furuhashi scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time to alleviate the early-season pressure on returning manager Brendan Rodgers.

And a furious Boyd reckons the Gers players should have left the pitch immediately after the full-time whistle.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit vented: “I understand why the fans are frustrated. I don’t get this - Celtic done it last week and got booed off as well - for me just get yourself up the tunnel.

“It doesn’t change anything for me, you’re angry and you’ve lost the game. We’ll here the usual excuses we always here when you lose a big game, ‘we’re sorry and we’ll go again, we’ll learn from it’. Just get yourself up the tunnel.”

Boyd insists Rangers boss Michael Beale must now face questions over his future following the club’s poor start to the season.

The Light Blues have spent a significant sum of money during the summer transfer window, bringing a whole new strike-force who have yet to fully fire on all cylinders. Beale’s decision to lead somewhat of a squad rebuild over the summer has yet to pay dividends after losing another pivotal big fixture.

A frustrated Boyd commented: “You don’t get time. You’re four points behind Celtic, your objective was to get to the Champions League yet you’re out of that. I’ve listened to all of the drivel in the week as well in terms of ‘it’s better to play in the Europa’. It’s embarrasing.

“There’s £20million to Celtic again ahead of Rangers. It’s embarrasing. For anybody to come out and say ‘at least we can compete in the Europa League’ - give me peace.

“I don’t know exactly but if I had to hazard a guess, Celtic’s front three probably came in on half the amount of money the Rangers front three have in terms of the strikers who joined this season. It comes down to recruitment. If you don’t get it spot on, you’re going to come under scrutiny.

“That’s exactly where Michael Beale finds himself at this moment in time. He’s been backed, he’s going to have to face the questions and answer the questions that will be put to him. There was more positivity around Ibrox this week because of Celtic’s last two results, nothing to do with Rangers performances.