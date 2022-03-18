Europa League draw: Rangers fans react to ‘best possible’ quarter final draw

Rangers have been drawn against Braga in the next round of the Europa League, following their 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade.

The Gers lost 2-1 on the night in Serbia, but booked their spot in the quarter finals thanks to their 3-0 win at Ibrox last week.

It is their best performance in Europe since 2008 - when they lost the UEFA Cup final against Zenit St Petersburg - and comes after being knocked out at the last 16 stage in the previous two seasons.

The draw for the quarter final stages was held earlier, when it was revealed that they would play Portuguese side Braga.

Rangers' Ryan Kent tormented Borussia Dortmund in the last round and followed it up with two defining displays to help Rangers past Red Star Belgrade. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Should the Scottish side defeat Braga, they will face the winner of RB Leipzig and Atalanta in the semi finals. The winners of West Ham vs Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona will meet in the other semi finals.

How have Rangers fans reacted?

Having avoided big names like Barcelona and Atalanta, Rangers fans were pleased with the outcome of the draw.

One supporter on the Follow Follow forum described it as the ‘best possible draw’, with another adding: “Can’t believe we get the easiest draw again. We can’t keep getting away with it.”

One more grounded fan wrote: “Great draw but lets not get too carried away just yet, glad we are at home in 2nd leg.”

Many of the Rangers supporters echoed similar sentiments about the second leg of the quarter final tie being held at Ibrox, in front of what is sure to be a raucous home crowd.

One poster wrote: “Both ties (and assuming we win v Braga) are at home in the second leg - which I prefer.”

Some were thinking ahead to a potential final meeting against Barcelona.