Rangers loanee Sam Lammers has been in good form at Utrecht.

Rangers misfit Sam Lammers has continued his red-hot form for Eredivisie side FC Utrecht after scoring in four consecutive games - leaving fans of the Dutch club eager to see him put pen to paper on a permanent deal.

The attacking midfielder, who arrived at Ibrox last summer from Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta for a fee in the region of £3.5million, struggled to win supporters over during his first six months in Glasgow, scoring only two goals before returning to his homeland on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Lammers revealed last week the reason he flopped at Rangers was due to him never being utilised as an out-and-out striker - a position which he is currently playing in the Netherlands. And his impressive scoring spree in recent weeks has led Utrecht boss Ron Jans to urge him to stay where he is wanted and not return to Govan to sit on the bench.

The 26-year-old has barely put a foot wrong since moving back to Dutch football and his outstanding performances have left many Gers supporters divided as to what should happen next with the loan star when the summer transfer window opens.

Played mostly as a number 10 under previous Gers manager Michael Beale, the Lammers was unable to make much of an impact and even Philippe Clement’s arrival couldn’t spark his Ibrox career into life.

Now deployed as a centre forward - his natural position - the former Sampdoria ace has proved nothing short of a revelation, with his double in the 3-2 league win over Heerenveen at the weekend strengthening Utrecht’s play-off hopes.

It also took Lammers’ tally to seven goals in just 13 appearances, as well as contributing a further eight assists and he etched his name into the Dutch football history books in the process by becoming just the third player this century to score in five successive games for Utrecht.

He features alongside former Liverpool fan favourite Dirk Kuyt, who is manager of Beerschot in the Belgian second division, and ex-AZ Alkmaar hero Ruud Boymans.

Unsurprisingly, Utrecht fans are delighted with Lammers’ impact to date and are demanding the club do everything in their power to bring him back next term, even if they can’t meet Gers’ asking price, which is reported to be around £2.5m.

Head coach Jans stated: “I hope Sam stays with us next season too, maybe on loan again. From day one, everyone here knew he would be an asset to the club and that’s exactly what he has been. He plays good football well and works hard.

“What happens next depends on a number of things. But he knows if he wants to play every week and be appreciated he should stay here. Suppose he now goes back and ends up on the bench at Rangers, or elsewhere he has to adapt again. I say to Sam, stay in the nice warm bath a bit longer.”

One Utretch fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Dear @RangersFC, we want Sam Lammers on a permanent deal. You guys don’t want him, we adore him. Make it happen.”

A second commented: “Sam Lammers would be a good successor to (Vengelis) Pavlidis”, while a third described him as a “more complete” striker than rival Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda during a social media debate, adding: “Lammers is a smarter, plays better football and fits more into our game”