Everton could sanction an exit for the Rangers academy product.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers star could be on his way out of Everton, as talks kick off over a possible loan move.

The Light Blues have had a busy summer recruitment period to date and it’s far from done under new head coach Russell Martin. Former players have also been making moves and had links with switches, with one notable ex star in the final week of the window being subject to speculation, Nathan Patterson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An academy product, he signed for Everton three and a half years ago in a £16m package but injuries have hampered his time in Merseyside. He has not been involved in either of the club’s Premier League matches so far this campaign and only played 10 last season, with La Liga heavyweights Sevilla now looking to land him as a replacement for one of their men who’s bound for Serie A champions Napoli.

Nathan Patterson Everton exit latest

The Herald state on the right back: “Former Rangers defender Nathan Patterson is in talks over a move to Spain, it has emerged. The 23-year-old has not been involved in either of Everton's two Premier League games so far. David Moyes' side won 2-0 against Brighton yesterday in the club's first game at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“But Patterson played no part in the match, and it seems that he could be allowed to leave Merseyside on loan. Sevilla are in talks to sign the Scotland international on a season-long loan. However, it's our understanding that a deal is still a fair way off being struck. Sevilla's current right back, Juanlu Sanchez, is believed to be in discussions to join Serie A champions Napoli. Patterson is viewed as his replacement at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.”

It comes just months after Everton manager David Moyes sent Patterson a clear warning that he had to step up to the plate to feature in his plans. Moyes said in March: “ "I know he needs to step up, and I want him to step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What David Moyes said about former Rangers star

“He’s Scottish as well, so we need all the players we can get. I’m hoping in the next month or two we can get the chance to work a bit closer with him. He has had a few injuries and has been out for the last 4-6 weeks and you miss out on the training, the coaching and the opportunities to be around the group. He needs to be looking to step up; he certainly does."

While at Ibrox, Patterson played understudy to captain James Tavernier for much of his time in the senior ranks. In total he played 27 times, saying in a goodbye message at the time of his exit: "It is hard to put into words what Rangers Football Club means to me, but I'll try. The day I made my debut was the best day of my life. The day we won number 55 will live with me forever.

"It took a lot of hard work and dedication to make it this far, and I hope every Rangers supporter knows I gave absolutely everything for the club for the past 13 years. I am one of you, a fan, who was lucky enough to play for the cub they love. Thank you to my family for the sacrifices you made for me. I will be back in the future with the supporters in the stands, cheering on the team. I arrived here as a boy with a dream, I leave as a man with the most amazing memories.”