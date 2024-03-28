Nathan Patterson is with Everton

Rangers academy product Nathan Patterson has admitted he's going through the roughest patch of his career amid a limited amount of Everton minutes.

The right-back joined the Toffees in 2022 in a deal worth £16m, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal. Patterson made his Rangers debut in 2020 but found it difficult to move captain James Tavernier out of the Ibrox side, despite showing his potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He's not kicked a ball in anger under Sean Dyche in the Premier League since January, and his performances for Scotland this week have come under scrutiny. Euro 2024 is on the horizon and Scotland head coach Steve Clarke knows he's not playing lots of minutes for Everton.

Now speaking to Viaplay, the former Rangers star has admitted to the difficulty of this stage of his time as a pro. Asked if this was the most difficult period of his career, he said: "Yes, you could say so. Obviously I'm not playing as much as I would like to play but sometimes that's just football and I'm not the type of person that will just give up.

"I'll keep training hard and working hard and try and make sure I give myself the best opportunity to get game time. The last Euros was my first camp so it was a new experience for me. I was just really looking forward to take everything in and I've done that.