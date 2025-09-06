Youssef Chermiti has completed a blockbuster move to join Scottish heavyweights Rangers from Everton after struggling to make an impact in Merseyside. | Getty Images

Rangers have spent big on Portuguese striker Youssef Chermiti

Scottish heavyweights Rangers are a club in desperate need of a revival after a trophyless season last time out and a poor start to the season under new boss Russell Martin.

Plenty of changes have been made in the hopes of turning Rangers back into a domestic force in the near future and perhaps the biggest gamble came on deadline day when the club agreed to pay £8m plus a further £2m in add-ons to sign Everton outcast Youssef Chermiti.

The signing marked the club’s biggest deal since bringing Tore Andre Flo to Ibrox from Chelsea in 2000 and marks a real show of ambition and the club’s desire to back former Southampton boss Martin after the high-profile departures of both Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers in the same window. Chermiti, like Rangers, is seeking a revival after two forgettable seasons on Merseyside which have never really gone to plan after his £14m switch from Sporting Lisbon in 2023.

What went wrong for Youssef Chermiti at Everton?

Youssef Chermiti arrived at Everton in 2023 at a time when the club had just survived relegation in two consecutive seasons and was seen as the type of footballer that could one day develop into a first team star after showing promise in the Portuguese capital. The deal that brought the Portugal youth international to Merseyside was something of a surprise. At a time when the squad was threadbare and money was tight, committing £15m to a young forward with limited first team exposure felt a particularly ambitious one.

Everton also already had the tried and tested Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line as well as that summer’s big-signing Beto. Chermiti made just 18 appearances in his first term, with 17 of those coming from the bench.

That January, just after signing, many senior figures at Everton felt a loan was best to get the youngster’s career on track, but Sean Dyche as manager pulled the plug on that and decided to keep the forward. Injuries derailed his second term at Everton, with the striker playing just six further matches across all competitions while leaving Everton with no goals in 24 matches in total.

Why Rangers have taken a gamble on Youssef Chermiti

Youssef Chermiti is well known by Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who helped sign him for Everton. He watched him closely throughout his time at Sporting and believes he possesses great experience at a young age and the ability to have a real positive impact on the club. Thelwell said: "I am delighted to welcome Youssef to Rangers. I know his character well from our time at Everton, and I've always been impressed by his attitude, professionalism, and hunger to improve. We believe he can develop into a top striker here, and we're confident that Rangers is the right place for him to take that next step. We're all excited about what he can bring to the club over the coming years."

Earlier in Chermiti’s career during his time at Sporting he was also praised heavily by Porto boss at the time Sergio Conceição, after scoring against his team, he said: “Sporting scored an excellent goal, through a young player of great quality."

Chermiti possesses great height at 6ft 4, has represented Portugal at every age group from Under-15 to Under-21 and boasts a combined record of 21 goals in 37 caps across those age groups.