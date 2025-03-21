Every Rangers transfer in and out of Ibrox during the 2024/25 season has gone under the microscope

We have now reached the business end of the season but what Rangers transfer deals can be deemed a success?

Philippe Clement’s recruitment was heavily criticised last summer, and it left the Belgian fighting a losing battle with supporters and the media as he attempted to get the club back into a position where they could compete for the Premiership title.

They currently sit 13 behind rivals Celtic at the top of the league table, with Clement no longer in charge of the Ibrox club.

Some January shopping failed to bring about an upturn in fortunes on the domestic front with the majority of Clement’s signings proving somewhat underwhelming.

Rangers were lamented for allowing key players such as Connor Goldson depart for a minimal fee. But one loan deal with German Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg has earned some plaudits.

From 10 deals done by Rangers as listed by Transfermarkt, here is how GlasgowWorld rates Rangers' transfer business this season:

Robin Propper - 5/10

Has performed better in Europe than he has domestically. The Dutchman was signed as Goldson’s long-term replacement but it’s fair to say he’s not exactly an upgrade. Previous club: FC Twente

Nedim Bajrami - 4/10

Albanian international has flattered to deceive. Supporters had high hopes given the level he was playing at in Italy, but hasn’t looked interested against lower level opposition. Previous club: U.S. Sassuolo

Hamza Igamane - 7.5/10

Took a while to find his feet as he got up to speed with his fitness and the intensity Scottish football, but has made some important contributions during the second half of the campaign, starring against OGC Nice in the Europa League and netting a hat-trick against Hibs at Easter Road. Benched by Ferguson in recent weeks. Previous club: AS FAR Rabat

Clinton Nsiala - 5/10

Was drafted into the team at with the club in a difficult moment. Showed up well in pre-season but lost his place in the XI under Ferguson after back-to-back high-profile mistakes against Kilmarnock and St Mirren. Previous club: AC Milan

Vaclav Cerny - 9/10

Rangers best player by a country mile this season. Without the on loan VfL Wolfsburg attacker’s phenomenal goals and assists, the Ibrox side could of found themselves in an even worse predicament. Has lacked consistency at times and can blow hot and cold, but on his day he’s unplayable. Previous club: VfL Wolfsburg (on loan)

Connor Barron - 6/10

Arguably one of Rangers standout performers at the start of the season, but went off the boil and lost his place in the XI to the revitalised Raskin. Hasn’t really kicked on the way many expected. Previous club: Aberdeen

Liam Kelly - 7/10

Has been back-up to Jack Butland but enjoyed a short spell in the team when the Englishman was sidelined and performed admirably on the whole. Previous club: Motherwell

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - 5/10

A difficult one to judge given his season-ending injury. Had looked the part, filling a number of different positions and fans were eager to see more of what he could produce before his campaign came to a premature end. Previous club: Feyenoord (on loan)

Jefte - 6.5/10

Started off strongly and was earning transfer interest from Premier League giants Chelsea at one stage in January, but the Brazilian has lacked consistency ever since. Previous club: Fluminense

Not seen enough of the on loan LOSC Lille defender to assess fairly.